Jack Lisowski beats Judd Trump to finally capture first ranking title at Northern Ireland Open

Widely recognised as the most talented player in the game without a ranking win to his name, Lisowski had been unfortunate to run into a cast of world champions in six previous final defeats spanning seven years.

Neil Robertson and Mark Selby denied him on the first three occasions, then his close friend Trump won their three meetings across the Covid-affected 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Again faced with Trump for this seventh attempt to end the hoodoo, Lisowski had to fight all the way having only led the match after the first and 15th frames, Trump persistently edging ahead otherwise.

That included a fine break from Trump to win frame 13 and move 7-6 in front in a race to nine and having levelled at 7-7, Lisowski appeared to have made a vital positional mistake when set to move within one.

But a friendly glance when playing safe left Trump snookered and when the world number one could only move the final red over the pocket, Lisowski potted from range. With just one frame left to win, never before had he been anything like this close.

Trump though is as tough as he is talented and two visits were enough to dominate the next to send the match into a decider he was 8/11 to win with the layers, thus dealing out the toughest heartache of Lisowski's career so far.