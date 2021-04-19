World Championship snooker latest: John Higgins finally seals 10-7 win

Higgins was 4-1 down early on and trailed by the same margin at 7-4, but won the following six frames – including one on Monday evening after their afternoon session overran – to avoid embarrassment.

The Scot had been laboured throughout the first session, but by the end of the second was beginning to find form and the scrappy frames he won to level at 7-7 and edge ahead at 8-7 proved vital.

From there, he fired in a 127 break to sign off the afternoon with victory at his fingertips, and when the pair returned in the evening it was Higgins who took control, firing in a 135 break to stride into round two.

Higgins confessed that the pressure of the Crucible had got to him, saying: "It’s this place that does it – I think I stopped breathing a few times out there.

"That’s what it does to you – the pressure can be that intense.

"It was a poor game by me and I’ve dodged a bullet there big time because Tian had enough chances to beat me. I’ve brought him down to my level and it’s a big relief."

McGill sets up Rocket clash

Anthony McGill defied a quiet run of form to run out a convincing 10-5 winner against Ricky Walden, which means he'll play Ronnie O'Sullivan in round two.

Walden posted successive centuries in a run of three frames in a row to go 3-2 in front before McGill hit back, scoring 119 and then an 88. A tight first session saw the final two frames shared and McGill lead 5-4.

From there, however, it was largely one-way traffic, McGill adding another century in winning five of the next six frames to pull clear in what had been billed as a tight encounter.