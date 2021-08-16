The former Northern Ireland Open champion has seen results harder to come by more recently, but he has found his groove in Milton Keynes this week and ran out a worthy winner over the defending champion.

King settled any early nerves he would have had when claiming the opening frame with a run of 65, but having doubled his lead, normal service looked to have been resumed when Trump reeled off three frames on the bounce with breaks of 52, 84 and 63.

It was at this point that King would have been forgiven for buckling under the pressure, but the 47-year-old responded by dominating frame six before pinching a crucial seventh frame.

Trump was firmly in control when in first with a break of 49, but he allowed King back to the table and was made to pay for a lapse safety on the blue which would ultimately cost him the frame.

With the winning line in sight, King enjoyed a huge slice of luck when fluking a red to set him on his way in frame eight and he just had to hold himself together to set up a last-four meeting with either Kyren Wilson and Neil Robertson.