At the conclusion of a match played to a typically high standard and including three century breaks, the final frame was anything but as both players unravelled under pressure that demonstrated the enormity of a clash between two of the sport's greatest ever players.

Higgins, in particular, appeared to be feeling the heat, missing the final green off the spot when only two pots from victory, before enjoying a huge slice of luck on the same colour moments later to leave O'Sullivan snookered with the ball almost over the pocket.

In truth, it was a moment of good fortune the Scot probably deserved, having found a brilliant long red earlier in the frame only to watch the white disappear into the middle pocket and hand O'Sullivan a chance to win the match that he, too, was unable to grasp.