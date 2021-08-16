John Higgins came from 5-3 down to beat Ronnie O'Sullivan in a dramatic deciding frame of their English Open semi-final in Milton Keynes.
At the conclusion of a match played to a typically high standard and including three century breaks, the final frame was anything but as both players unravelled under pressure that demonstrated the enormity of a clash between two of the sport's greatest ever players.
Higgins, in particular, appeared to be feeling the heat, missing the final green off the spot when only two pots from victory, before enjoying a huge slice of luck on the same colour moments later to leave O'Sullivan snookered with the ball almost over the pocket.
In truth, it was a moment of good fortune the Scot probably deserved, having found a brilliant long red earlier in the frame only to watch the white disappear into the middle pocket and hand O'Sullivan a chance to win the match that he, too, was unable to grasp.
Almost four hours earlier, O'Sullivan gave sign of what was to come when compiling a break of 75 in the opening frame, only to see Higgins hit straight back with contributions of 104 and 54.
When O'Sullivan responded with another half-century, late drama already appeared on the cards, though the pendulum then swung firmly in his favour as further breaks of 69 and 108 put him 4-2 in front.
Higgins stopped the rot when winning frame seven thanks to a run of 76, but in sharing the next two frames, O'Sullivan put one foot in the final with Higgins now 5-4 in arrears and on the brink.
To his credit, Higgins got the better of a scrappy frame ten thanks to a calm clearance to the pink which sent the match into a decider, one which had just about everything as another chapter in this remarkable snooker rivalry was written.