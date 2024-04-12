Cricket betting tips: IPL – Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings preview and best bets

Mumbai Indians have bounced back from a typically slow start in IPL2024 by winning their last two games, and will be full of confidence when hosting champions Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, 3:00pm UK time.

CSK haven’t been bombproof, either, losing a couple before resuming normal service with a commanding victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at home earlier in the week.

We shouldn’t worry, these two giants of the IPL having won the tournament five times each and played each other four times in the final.

The return to fitness of Suryakumar Yadav has been a big boost to Mumbai and in only his second match since coming back from injury, SKY plundered 52 from only 19 balls as Mumbai easily chased down 197 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Thursday.

Expect big runs at the Wankhede

When he fires, just as was the case last season, the rest of the Mumbai batting line-up tends to follow and on a ground that has always been good for batting, I expect Mumbai to keep piling on the runs at home.

The issue for captain Hardik Pandya is that while the Mumbai batting looks strong, Jasprit Bumrah apart, the bowling has really struggled, conceding 277-3 and 205-8 already this season. All that despite Bumrah only conceding 5.95 runs per over across five matches.

A strong and deep CSK batting unit could really put Mumbai’s attack to the sword, particularly if able to negotiate Bumrah, but they themselves have been able to spin their opposition in a web at home for much of the season so far. Conditions will be much different on Sunday.