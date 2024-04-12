Sporting Life
Cricket betting tips: IPL – Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings preview and best bets

By Richard Mann
16:58 · FRI April 12, 2024

There's a big clash in the IPL on Sunday afternoon when Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings – Richard Mann previews the action.

Cricket betting tips: Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings

2pts Jasprit Bumrah top Mumbai Indians bowler at 10/3 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)

Mumbai Indians have bounced back from a typically slow start in IPL2024 by winning their last two games, and will be full of confidence when hosting champions Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, 3:00pm UK time.

CSK haven’t been bombproof, either, losing a couple before resuming normal service with a commanding victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at home earlier in the week.

We shouldn’t worry, these two giants of the IPL having won the tournament five times each and played each other four times in the final.

The return to fitness of Suryakumar Yadav has been a big boost to Mumbai and in only his second match since coming back from injury, SKY plundered 52 from only 19 balls as Mumbai easily chased down 197 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Thursday.

Expect big runs at the Wankhede

When he fires, just as was the case last season, the rest of the Mumbai batting line-up tends to follow and on a ground that has always been good for batting, I expect Mumbai to keep piling on the runs at home.

The issue for captain Hardik Pandya is that while the Mumbai batting looks strong, Jasprit Bumrah apart, the bowling has really struggled, conceding 277-3 and 205-8 already this season. All that despite Bumrah only conceding 5.95 runs per over across five matches.

A strong and deep CSK batting unit could really put Mumbai’s attack to the sword, particularly if able to negotiate Bumrah, but they themselves have been able to spin their opposition in a web at home for much of the season so far. Conditions will be much different on Sunday.

When CSK travelled to Delhi earlier in the campaign, they were comfortably beaten after conceding 191-5 bowling first. It could be tough work for both attacks here.

The problem for punters is that the secret is now most certainly out when it comes to the Wankhede Stadium, with both teams to score 200+ runs only 7/2 across the board. By way of comparison, we were betting both teams to score 180+ runs at 9/4 a week ago when that bet landed against Delhi.

Banker Bumrah the best bet

We’ll reluctantly leave runs alone, then, but not the aforementioned JASPRIT BUMRAH who looks a very solid proposition in the top Mumbai bowler market at 10/3.

Bumrah won this market last time out when returning fabulous figures of 5-21 on this ground, having claimed 2-22 in his previous outing to confirm he is firing on all cylinders at present.

Bumrah is clearly the best T20 bowler in the world right now, probably the best bowler across all formats, but he is even more attractive in this market if betting with firms who settle a tie in on the least number of runs conceded.

Given Bumrah’s economy rate (5.95) mentioned earlier is significantly better than any of his teammates have managed – with the next best 8.00 – it stands to reason that Bumrah will win most of the time this market is settled on runs conceded.

Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook are settling this market on runs conceded in the event of a tie, so I’ll be snapping up the 10/3 on offer.

Preview published at 1650 BST on 12/04/24

