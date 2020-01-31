European Masters: Ali Carter continues to shrug off defeat in Masters final as he eases into the last four

Ali Carter continued to shrug off his defeat in Sunday's Masters final as he eased into the last four of the European Masters in Austria.
Carter eased past Scott Donaldson 5-1 to book a semi-final match against Neil Robertson, who beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh by the same score.
Gary Wilson moved one win away from his first ranking final in five years after continuing his good recent form with a 5-3 win over Marco Fu.
And he will next face Zhou Yuelong, who celebrated his 22nd birthday by seeing off Barry Hawkins 5-2.
Results
Friday January 24
Quarter-final - best of 9
Afternoon session (2pm)
TV Coverage: Eurosport
- Ali Carter 5-1 Scott Donaldson
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 1-5 Neil Robertson
Friday January 24
Quarter-final - best of 9
Evening session (8pm)
TV Coverage: Eurosport
- Zhou Yuelong 5-2 Barry Hawkins
- Marco Fu 3-5 Gary Wilson