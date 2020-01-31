European Masters: Ali Carter continues to shrug off defeat in Masters final as he eases into the last four

Carter eased past Scott Donaldson 5-1 to book a semi-final match against Neil Robertson, who beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh by the same score.

Gary Wilson moved one win away from his first ranking final in five years after continuing his good recent form with a 5-3 win over Marco Fu.

And he will next face Zhou Yuelong, who celebrated his 22nd birthday by seeing off Barry Hawkins 5-2.

Results

Friday January 24

Quarter-final - best of 9

Afternoon session (2pm)

TV Coverage: Eurosport

Ali Carter 5-1 Scott Donaldson

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 1-5 Neil Robertson

Friday January 24

Quarter-final - best of 9

Evening session (8pm)

TV Coverage: Eurosport