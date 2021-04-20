World Championship snooker latest: Jack Lisowski and Stuart Bingham edge epics

In a match which rolled over into a third session, it was Bingham who found the decisive 70 break to finally fall over the line and set up a meeting with fellow qualifier Jamie Jones in round two.

The free-flowing snooker which had seen three centuries produced in the opening five frames gave way to a tense second session, both men scrapping for all they could get their hands on and unable to be separated at 9-9 when they were told they would have to come back in the evening.

Thanks to Mark Allen's 10-2 demolition of Lyu Haotian, the wait was less agonising than might have been the case but this was still a painful defeat for Ding, who has gone a year without seeing his family in China and now suffered the cruelest of defeats close to his Sheffield base.

He had opened up a winning chance in frame 19, but after missing a red he would expect to make when on 45, Bingham got in to produce a nerveless 70 break and just do enough to keep alive his hopes of a second world title. Ding's wait for a first goes on.

Lisowski gets Carter in decider

Jack Lisowski held his nerve to beat Crucible veteran Ali Carter 10-9 in one of the ties of the round.

Lisowski trailed 8-6 and 9-8 in a compelling match which passed by without a century, and was fought more on Carter's terms, only for the left-hander to produce the goods and win the decider.

Throughout a career of promise, Lisowski's performances in the heat of battle have been questioned but he was brilliant here, potting a long red to set up a vital break of 60, and another to finally close the door on his tenacious opponent.

Carter will be left to rue his inability to close the door from one in front with two to play, especially having fortuitously taken frame 17, but Lisowski gave him little chance from there as he got onto the front foot and potted his way through.