Ali Carter beats Judd Trump to reach semi-finals of Players Championship

A repeat of January's heated Masters final with Ronnie O'Sullivan could now be on the cards after Carter gamely got the better of Trump, winning 6-4.

Trump produced the only century of the match to level at 3-3 but Carter edged the vital frames, including a typically tight 10th to seal the match.

Carter will now face either Mark Allen or Gary Wilson in the last four as he seeks back-to-back final appearances, having lost to Shaun Murphy a year ago.

"I’m very close to my best," said Carter.

"I can still improve to be honest though. I’m working on all of the right things, so I think I can get better.

"I’m 45 this year and I’m in the top eight of the world, which isn’t bad. I’m going to keep searching for improvement, getting better and winning."

Carter is now inside the cut-off for a place in the lucrative Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker and added: "Tonight was a really big match.

"That has probably guaranteed my Tour Championship spot. Saudi Arabia is a bonus. If I am in that great, if not there is a lot of snooker to be played.

"I’m playing, winning and earning money."