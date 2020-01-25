Sat 25 January 2020 Results
- 15:42Prix De La Societe Du Cheval Francais - Attele
- 16:17Prix De Divonne Les Bains - Attele
- 16:52Prix De La Societe Hippique - Attele
- 17:27Prix D'ouverture - Px Du Parcours Gourmand - Attele
- 18:00Prix Le Big Boss - Monte
- 18:30Prix Joachim - Attele
- 19:00Prix Des Paquerettes - Prix Raymond Goleo - Attele
- 19:30Prix Des Jacinthes - Prix D'hiver - Attele
- 15:42
- 16:30Race 1 - Allowance
- 16:59Race 2 - Maiden Special Weight
- 17:28Race 3 - Stakes
- 17:58Race 4 - Maiden Special Weight
- 18:27Race 5 - Stakes
- 19:02Race 6 - Stakes
- 19:31Race 7 - Fred W. Hooper Stakes (Grade 3)
- 20:03Race 8 - La Prevoyante Stakes (Fillies' Grade 3)
- 20:36Race 9 - Inside Information Stakes Presented By Runhappy Matchmaker Series (Fillies' Grade 2)
- 21:12Race 10 - W. L. Mcknight Stakes (Grade 3)
- 21:49Race 11 - Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational Stakes Presented By Runhappy (Grade 1)
- 22:34Race 12 - Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes Presented By Runhappy (Grade 1)
- 16:30
- 20:00Race 1 - Maiden Special Weight
- 20:30Race 2 - Maiden Claiming
- 21:06Race 3 - Claiming
- 21:40Race 4 - Starter Optional Claiming
- 22:20Race 5 - Allowance Optional Claiming
- 23:00Race 6 - Starter Optional Claiming
- 23:30Race 7 - Maiden Special Weight
- 00:00Race 8 - Palos Verdes Stakes (Grade 2)
- 00:30Race 9 - Maiden Special Weight
- 20:00
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:49 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed