15:35 Newbury Sat 8 February 2020
- Betfair Hurdle (Handicap) (Grade 3) (Class 1)
- 2m 69y,
- 49 Runners
- Winner£87,218.002nd£32,860.003rd£16,446.004th£8,215.005th£4,123.006th£2,062.007th£1,023.008th£527.00
- Surface: Turf
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Mack The Man (N/A), Logan Rocks (N/A), Zanza (N/A), Tiger Tap Tap (N/A), Flegmatik (N/A), Elixir De Nutz (N/A), Whoshotthesheriff (N/A), Vienna Court (N/A), Touchthesoul (N/A), The Con Man (N/A), Thebannerkingrebel (N/A), Tamaroc Du Mathan (N/A), Stolen Silver (N/A), Sofia's Rock (N/A), Sir Valentine (N/A), Sceau Royal (N/A), Saglawy (N/A), Remiluc (N/A), Quoi De Neuf (N/A), Pic D'Orhy (N/A), Pacify (N/A), Oakley (N/A), Not So Sleepy (N/A), Never Adapt (N/A), Nelson River (N/A), Neff (N/A), Mister Blue Sky (N/A), Miranda (N/A), Mill Green (N/A), Magic Dancer (N/A), Lightly Squeeze (N/A), Janidil (N/A), Howling Milan (N/A), Highly Prized (N/A), Harambe (N/A), Gumball (N/A), Elgin (N/A), Eldorado Allen (N/A), Eglantine Du Seuil (N/A), Ecco (N/A), Distingo (N/A), Didtheyleaveuoutto (N/A), Countister (N/A), Ciel De Neige (N/A), Chti Balko (N/A), Bullionaire (N/A), Buildmeupbuttercup (N/A), Antunes (N/A), Aiguille Rouge (N/A)
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.