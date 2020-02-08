Next Race Off

Meetings

15:35 Newbury Sat 8 February 2020

  • Betfair Hurdle (Handicap) (Grade 3) (Class 1)
  • 2m 69y,
  • 49 Runners
  • Winner£87,218.002nd£32,860.003rd£16,446.004th£8,215.005th£4,123.006th£2,062.007th£1,023.008th£527.00
  • Surface: Turf
Aiguille Rouge44
69-6OR: 120
T: G L MooreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Antunes70
610-6OR: 134D
T: D SkeltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Buildmeupbuttercup69
610-7OR: 132D
T: W P MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Bullionaire38
710-4OR: 132BFCD
T: H FryJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Chti Balko27
811-0OR: 142BFD
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Ciel De Neige43
510-7OR: 135BF
T: W P MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Countister49
810-7OR: 135D
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Didtheyleaveuoutto98
710-4OR: 132D
T: N J GiffordJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Distingo35
79-13OR: 127D
T: G L MooreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Ecco44
510-10OR: 138D
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Eglantine Du Seuil41
611-0OR: 140D
T: W P MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Eldorado Allen35
611-10OR: 152D
T: C L TizzardJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Elgin575
811-12OR: 158D
T: A KingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Elixir De Nutz44
611-4OR: 146D
T: C L TizzardJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Flegmatik99
510-2OR: 130D
T: D SkeltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Gumball56
611-11OR: 153D
T: P J HobbsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Harambe83
711-2OR: 144D
T: A KingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Highly Prized88
710-5OR: 133D
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Howling Milan42
610-2OR: 130CD
T: S DrinkwaterJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Janidil69
611-3OR: 144D
T: W P MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Lightly Squeeze34
610-9OR: 128D
T: H FryJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Logan Rocks35
59-12OR: 126D
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Mack The Man63
610-2OR: 130D
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Magic Dancer62
810-2OR: 130D
T: Kerry LeeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Mill Green35
811-0OR: 142D
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Miranda43
510-5OR: 133D
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Mister Blue Sky69
611-2OR: 142D
T: W P MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Neff44
510-2OR: 130
T: G L MooreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Nelson River70
511-0OR: 142
T: A W CarrollJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Never Adapt28
510-12OR: 130BFD
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Not So Sleepy49
811-2OR: 144D
T: H MorrisonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Oakley57
710-11OR: 137D
T: P J HobbsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Pacify83
811-1OR: 143D
T: Jamie SnowdenJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Pic D'Orhy90
511-4OR: 146
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Quoi De Neuf49
610-5OR: 133
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Remiluc35
1110-11OR: 139CD
T: C GordonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Saglawy39
611-6OR: 147BFD
T: W P MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Sceau Royal43
811-8OR: 151D
T: A KingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Sir Valentine49
710-2OR: 130CD
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Sofia's Rock88
610-12OR: 140D
T: D SkeltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Stolen Silver57(ex 5)
510-12OR: 140D
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Tamaroc Du Mathan49
510-2OR: 130
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
The Con Man40
710-0OR: 128BF
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Thebannerkingrebel77
710-13OR: 140BFD
T: Jamie SnowdenJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Tiger Tap Tap30
510-12OR: 136
T: W P MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Touchthesoul44
59-11OR: 125
T: G L MooreJ: 
Vienna Court42
59-13OR: 127D
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Whoshotthesheriff49
610-7OR: 135D
T: P A KirbyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
Zanza49
610-10OR: 138CD
T: P J HobbsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Mack The Man (N/A), Logan Rocks (N/A), Zanza (N/A), Tiger Tap Tap (N/A), Flegmatik (N/A), Elixir De Nutz (N/A), Whoshotthesheriff (N/A), Vienna Court (N/A), Touchthesoul (N/A), The Con Man (N/A), Thebannerkingrebel (N/A), Tamaroc Du Mathan (N/A), Stolen Silver (N/A), Sofia's Rock (N/A), Sir Valentine (N/A), Sceau Royal (N/A), Saglawy (N/A), Remiluc (N/A), Quoi De Neuf (N/A), Pic D'Orhy (N/A), Pacify (N/A), Oakley (N/A), Not So Sleepy (N/A), Never Adapt (N/A), Nelson River (N/A), Neff (N/A), Mister Blue Sky (N/A), Miranda (N/A), Mill Green (N/A), Magic Dancer (N/A), Lightly Squeeze (N/A), Janidil (N/A), Howling Milan (N/A), Highly Prized (N/A), Harambe (N/A), Gumball (N/A), Elgin (N/A), Eldorado Allen (N/A), Eglantine Du Seuil (N/A), Ecco (N/A), Distingo (N/A), Didtheyleaveuoutto (N/A), Countister (N/A), Ciel De Neige (N/A), Chti Balko (N/A), Bullionaire (N/A), Buildmeupbuttercup (N/A), Antunes (N/A), Aiguille Rouge (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
