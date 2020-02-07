Next Race Off

16:50 Bangor-on-Dee Fri 7 February 2020
- tote's Back Tomorrow With Another Placepot Standard Open NH Flat Race (Class 5)
- 2m 145y,
- 24 Runners
- Winner£2,274.002nd£668.003rd£334.004th£167.00
- Surface: Turf
Mackenberg (N/A), Glance From Clover (N/A), Wetanwindy (N/A), Snafee Tiger (N/A), Sam Barton (N/A), Run A Rig (N/A), Regaby (N/A), Precious Momento (N/A), Not At Present (N/A), Norley (N/A), No Quarter Asked (N/A), Midnight Makeover (N/A), Jovial Spirit (N/A), Jetaway Joey (N/A), If Karl's Berg Did (N/A), Getabay (N/A), Faivoir (N/A), Easy As That (N/A), Dubai Guest (N/A), Drenagh (N/A), Chazza (N/A), Bring The Bacon (N/A), Beeandbee (N/A), Away At Dawn (N/A)
