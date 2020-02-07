Next Race Off

Meetings

16:50 Bangor-on-Dee Fri 7 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • tote's Back Tomorrow With Another Placepot Standard Open NH Flat Race (Class 5)
  • 2m 145y,
  • 24 Runners
  • Winner£2,274.002nd£668.003rd£334.004th£167.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Chazza69
611-10OR: CD
T: K C BaileyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Easy As That53
511-10OR:
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Mackenberg54
511-10OR: D
T: D McCain JnrJ: B S Hughes
Last RunWatch last race
4
Away At Dawn90
511-3OR:
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
5
Bring The Bacon67
511-3OR:
T: T R GrettonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Drenagh33
511-3OR:
T: A RalphJ: 
7
Dubai Guest
511-3OR:
T: Olly MurphyJ: 
8
Faivoir76
511-3OR:
T: D SkeltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Getabay42
611-3OR: BF
T: G ElliottJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Glance From Clover
511-3OR:
T: A RalphJ: L Treadwell
11
If Karl's Berg Did31
511-3OR:
T: M F HarrisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Jetaway Joey78
511-3OR:
T: Olly MurphyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Jovial Spirit92
511-3OR:
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
No Quarter Asked49
511-3OR:
T: P BowenJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Norley
511-3OR:
T: O SherwoodJ: 
16
Not At Present35
511-3OR: BF
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Precious Momento328
511-3OR:
T: D M LoughnaneJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Regaby
511-3OR:
T: Ian WilliamsJ: 
19
Sam Barton
511-3OR:
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: 
20
Wetanwindy31
511-3OR:
T: M F HarrisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
Beeandbee13
510-10OR:
T: J MackieJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
22
Midnight Makeover22
610-10OR:
T: Lady S BrookeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
23
Run A Rig52
510-10OR:
T: M KeighleyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
24
Snafee Tiger
410-7OR:
T: Kevin FrostJ: 

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Mackenberg (N/A), Glance From Clover (N/A), Wetanwindy (N/A), Snafee Tiger (N/A), Sam Barton (N/A), Run A Rig (N/A), Regaby (N/A), Precious Momento (N/A), Not At Present (N/A), Norley (N/A), No Quarter Asked (N/A), Midnight Makeover (N/A), Jovial Spirit (N/A), Jetaway Joey (N/A), If Karl's Berg Did (N/A), Getabay (N/A), Faivoir (N/A), Easy As That (N/A), Dubai Guest (N/A), Drenagh (N/A), Chazza (N/A), Bring The Bacon (N/A), Beeandbee (N/A), Away At Dawn (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex