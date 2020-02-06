Next Race Off

Meetings
13:00 Huntingdon Thu 6 February 2020
Scheduled
- Betway Novices' Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)
- 1m 7f 171y,
- 19 Runners
- Winner£3,249.002nd£954.003rd£477.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
1
Bard Of Brittany10(ex 7)
612-2OR: 97D
2
611-13OR: 101D
3
Zlatan49
711-12OR: 100
4
711-11OR: 99D
5
611-11OR: 99
6
611-10OR: 98
7
711-9OR: 97
8
511-6OR: 94
9
711-3OR: 91
10
411-1OR: 99BF
11
911-1OR: 89
12
411-0OR: 98
13
611-0OR: 88
14
Legal Ok10
811-0OR: 88
15
Chinwag33
510-13OR: 87
16
710-12OR: 86
17
810-10OR: 84
18
510-7OR: 81
19
Infiniti48
79-12OR: 72BF
Betting
Forecast
Infiniti (N/A), Bells Of Barnack (N/A), Sunday At Augusta (N/A), Furia D'Oudairies (N/A), Swilly Sunset (N/A), Dylan's Sea Song (N/A), Legal Ok (N/A), Out On The Tear (N/A), Zlatan (N/A), Strictly Art (N/A), Say The Word (N/A), Peripherique (N/A), Ourmullion (N/A), Nothing Man (N/A), Midnight Jitterbug (N/A), Dream Baie (N/A), Chinwag (N/A), Bonjour Steve (N/A), Bard Of Brittany (N/A)
