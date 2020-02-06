Next Race Off

Meetings

13:00 Huntingdon Thu 6 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Betway Novices' Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)
  • 1m 7f 171y,
  • 19 Runners
  • Winner£3,249.002nd£954.003rd£477.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Bard Of Brittany10(ex 7)
612-2OR: 97D
T: Miss S WestJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Out On The Tear12
611-13OR: 101D
T: Sam AllwoodJ: Charlie Price (5)
Last RunWatch last race
3
Zlatan49
711-12OR: 100
T: E De GilesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Strictly Art8
711-11OR: 99D
T: D P QuinnJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Ourmullion24
611-11OR: 99
T: F BrennanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Dylan's Sea Song22
611-10OR: 98
T: M D I UsherJ: J M Davies
Last RunWatch last race
7
Swilly Sunset13
711-9OR: 97
T: A M HalesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Furia D'Oudairies14
511-6OR: 94
T: G L MooreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Sunday At Augusta52
711-3OR: 91
T: R RoweJ: J M Davies
Last RunWatch last race
10
Say The Word34
411-1OR: 99BF
T: T R GeorgeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Bonjour Steve26
911-1OR: 89
T: R J PriceJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Peripherique39
411-0OR: 98
T: J M P EustaceJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Nothing Man37
611-0OR: 88
T: David DennisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Legal Ok10
811-0OR: 88
T: P YorkJ: Mr P York (5)
Last RunWatch last race
15
Chinwag33
510-13OR: 87
T: N P MulhollandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Dream Baie10
710-12OR: 86
T: M RobertsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Midnight Jitterbug28
810-10OR: 84
T: M R BosleyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Bells Of Barnack52
510-7OR: 81
T: Tim VaughanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Infiniti48
79-12OR: 72BF
T: B LeavyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

