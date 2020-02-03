Next Race Off

Meetings

18:30 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020

  • Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap (Class 6)
  • 5f 21y,
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
1
(6)
Bezzas Ladb26
39-7OR: 63BF
T: A W CarrollJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Remains a maiden after nine starts. He came close to victory two runs ago when he was second of 11 at this course (5f). Could only finish fifth of 10 on his first outing for his new yard last time after going off as the 11/4 favourite. Big player.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(1)
Feel Good Factor165
39-6OR: 62
T: M ApplebyJ: L Morris

Did not fare badly on her opening three runs on the track. She struggled on her handicap debut at Leicester (6f) though, finishing at the rear of six runners. Has been eased 3lb and is set for her first run for her new yard. Needs to bounce back.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(4)
Lady Melodyh39
39-4OR: 60
T: D O'MearaJ: S A Gray

Her form has been modest in her three outings to date. She was fifth of 10 runners over this C&D on her latest attempt. Set for her handicap debut now where things may get easier. One for the shortlist, especially if there is strong market support.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(3)
Microscopicv14
39-1OR: 57
T: P D EvansJ: C Lee

Is still looking for her first win after 10 appearances. She was close by on a number of occasions in 2019. Has been well held on her two starts so far this year, including latest at Southwell (6f). Visor is on for the first time. Needs to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(5)
Street Lifev108
39-0OR: 56
T: R A FaheyJ: S P Davis (3)

Has been running well without success in his eight starts. He was fourth of nine runners on his latest effort over this C&D back in October as a 25/1 shot. Is now 1lb lower in the weights. Has each-way claims.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(9)
Comeatchoo9
38-12OR: 54D
T: P S McEnteeJ: B A Curtis

Broke his maiden last time out on the AW at Kempton (5f) in a nine runner field where he stayed on strongly at the finish. Has been raised 3lb by the handicapper for that success. One to consider as he aims to follow up.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(7)
She's Easyontheeye17
38-10OR: 52
T: J J QuinnJ: Jason Hart

0-10 so far in her career. She was third of seven on her latest attempt at Newcastle (5f), finishing 5L off the winner. Is down to a 1lb lower mark. Is worth giving consideration to as she is capable of being in the mix.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(10)
Secret Identitye/s21
38-10OR: 52
T: M MullineauxJ: Phil Dennis

Has yet to hit the frame in seven starts. She returned to this 5f trip last time at Southwell but could only finish fourth of seven after going off at 25/1. Has been eased 3lb which will help but others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(8)
Hot Hot Hot17
38-10OR: 52CD
T: A W CarrollJ: F Norton

Her sole success so far came over this C&D on her penultimate outing, prevailing at odds of 80/1 in an 11 runner field. Was unable to follow that up at Newcastle (5f) last time as she came back sixth of seven. Will need to find more from this mark.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(2)
La Chica Loboh117
38-7OR: 49
T: Mrs L WilliamsonJ: Cam Hardie

Still looking for her first win after seven starts. She has been well held on her two appearances this year, including latest at Newcastle (5f) where she was fifth of seven. Needs to produce more.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
5Hanakotoba39-62/1Full Result
T: S C WilliamsJ: Oisin Murphy

Betting

Forecast

La Chica Lobo (SP), Hot Hot Hot (SP), Secret Identity (SP), She's Easyontheeye (SP), Comeatchoo (SP), Microscopic (SP), Lady Melody (SP), Street Life (SP), Feel Good Factor (SP), Bezzas Lad (SP)

Verdict

BEZZAS LAD is still a maiden but this race looks a good opportunity for him to pick up his first win from a new low mark. He came close at this course two starts ago and this shorter trip should help his chances. Comeatchoo is bidding to follow up from his victory at Kempton last time but may just fall short off a 3lb higher mark, while Lady Melody can hit the frame on her handicap debut over a C&D she is familiar with.
  1. Bezzas Lad
  2. Comeatchoo
  3. Lady Melody
