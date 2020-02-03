Next Race Off

Meetings

17:00 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020

  • Bombardier All Weather 'Hands And Heels' Series Apprentice Handicap (Div 1) (Class 6)
  • 7f 36y,
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
1
(2)
Billyoakesp17
89-7OR: 55CD
T: Ollie PearsJ: George Rooke

Scored over this C&D last month in a 3L success. Has been unable to follow that up in two attempts since. He had just one horse behind him in a seven runner field on the AW at Lingfield (7f) last time. One to think about.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(1)
Lyrical Balladp31
49-7OR: 55
T: N P MulhollandJ: Luke Catton

Remains a maiden after seven starts. She ran well at this course on her latest outing over 6f when she was fourth of 12. Has been eased 2lb and is stepping up in trip now. Is worth consideration in her bid to record her first win.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(8)
Caledonia Lairdp20
99-5OR: 53CD
T: Miss Gay KellewayJ: Amelia Glass

A four-time C&D winner. He scored at Chelmsford (1m) back in November. Had to settle for fourth place of 10 on his last start at Chelmsford (1m). Is now just 1lb above his last winning mark. Shortlist material.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(6)
Bold Decision14
49-5OR: 53
T: A W CarrollJ: Elisha Whittington

Yet to score in six outings on the track so far. He produced his best run yet last time as he was only 1¾L away from the winner when he came back fourth of 11 on the AW at Kempton (7f). Is down 1lb in the weights. One to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(10)
Elusifv2(ex 5)
59-7OR: 50D
T: P S McEnteeJ: Grace McEntee

Scored on his opening start for his new yard two days ago when he was successful by 3L on the AW at Kempton (1m) in a 14 runner contest. Will need to carry a 5lb penalty here but he has a great chance of following up.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(7)
Major Crispies10
98-12OR: 45D
T: Ronald ThompsonJ: Oliver Stammers

Is on a long losing stretch which goes back to July 2018 when he was successful at Beverley (7½f). He was only 2½L away last time over this C&D, finishing fifth of nine. Is 2lb out of the weights. Others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(4)
Lottie Denop,t16
48-12OR: 45
T: D J JeffreysJ: George Bass (3)

0-7 so far on the track. She hit the frame for the first time in her career on her last outing, finishing third of nine at Chelmsford (6f) on her return from wind surgery. Is up in trip now. Has each-way claims.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(3)
Cool Strutter16
88-12OR: 45D
T: J L SpearingJ: Selma Grage (3)

Experienced gelding whose last victory came at Brighton (6f) in October 2018. Made a return to the AW at Lingfield (6f) last month where he came back seventh of 10. Is 4lb out of the weights. Others make a greater appeal.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(9)
Darwina10
48-12OR: 45C
T: A C WhillansJ: Russell Harris

Her sole success came at this course over 6f in October 2018. She finished sixth of nine runners on her latest effort over this C&D last month after going off at 20/1. Needs to improve on her recent form.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(5)
Burauqv10
88-12OR: 45
T: J M BradleyJ: Kate Leahy

His losing streak goes back to July 2017 when he was victorious at Bath over the extended 5f trip. Had just one rival behind him last time at Lingfield (6f) on the AW in a seven runner contest. Hard to make a case for.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
8Caledonia Laird89-45/1Full Result
T: J HughesJ: Georgia Dobie

Betting

Forecast

Burauq (SP), Billyoakes (SP), Major Crispies (SP), Lyrical Ballad (SP), Darwina (SP), Cool Strutter (SP), Bold Decision (SP), Lottie Deno (SP), Elusif (SP), Caledonia Laird (SP)

Verdict

ELUSIF was successful on the AW at Kempton just a few days ago. He is making a quick reappearance here where he can score once again with a 5lb penalty on his back, Bold Decision is still looking for his first win but his latest run offers a lot of encouragement so he may prove to be the biggest danger, while Caledonia Laird has had a lot of success over this C&D and must enter your calculations from this mark.
  1. Elusif
  2. Bold Decision
  3. Caledonia Laird
