Next Race Off

17:00 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020
- Bombardier All Weather 'Hands And Heels' Series Apprentice Handicap (Div 1) (Class 6)
- 7f 36y,
- 10 Runners
- Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Allweather
Scored over this C&D last month in a 3L success. Has been unable to follow that up in two attempts since. He had just one horse behind him in a seven runner field on the AW at Lingfield (7f) last time. One to think about.
Remains a maiden after seven starts. She ran well at this course on her latest outing over 6f when she was fourth of 12. Has been eased 2lb and is stepping up in trip now. Is worth consideration in her bid to record her first win.
A four-time C&D winner. He scored at Chelmsford (1m) back in November. Had to settle for fourth place of 10 on his last start at Chelmsford (1m). Is now just 1lb above his last winning mark. Shortlist material.
Yet to score in six outings on the track so far. He produced his best run yet last time as he was only 1¾L away from the winner when he came back fourth of 11 on the AW at Kempton (7f). Is down 1lb in the weights. One to consider.
Scored on his opening start for his new yard two days ago when he was successful by 3L on the AW at Kempton (1m) in a 14 runner contest. Will need to carry a 5lb penalty here but he has a great chance of following up.
Is on a long losing stretch which goes back to July 2018 when he was successful at Beverley (7½f). He was only 2½L away last time over this C&D, finishing fifth of nine. Is 2lb out of the weights. Others are preferred.
0-7 so far on the track. She hit the frame for the first time in her career on her last outing, finishing third of nine at Chelmsford (6f) on her return from wind surgery. Is up in trip now. Has each-way claims.
Experienced gelding whose last victory came at Brighton (6f) in October 2018. Made a return to the AW at Lingfield (6f) last month where he came back seventh of 10. Is 4lb out of the weights. Others make a greater appeal.
Her sole success came at this course over 6f in October 2018. She finished sixth of nine runners on her latest effort over this C&D last month after going off at 20/1. Needs to improve on her recent form.
His losing streak goes back to July 2017 when he was victorious at Bath over the extended 5f trip. Had just one rival behind him last time at Lingfield (6f) on the AW in a seven runner contest. Hard to make a case for.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|8
|Caledonia Laird
|8
|9-4
|5/1
|Full Result
|T: J HughesJ: Georgia Dobie
Betting
Forecast
Burauq (SP), Billyoakes (SP), Major Crispies (SP), Lyrical Ballad (SP), Darwina (SP), Cool Strutter (SP), Bold Decision (SP), Lottie Deno (SP), Elusif (SP), Caledonia Laird (SP)
Verdict
- Elusif
- Bold Decision
- Caledonia Laird
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.