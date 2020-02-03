Next Race Off

Meetings

14:05 Fontwell Mon 3 February 2020

Fast Cards
Abandoned
  • Visit attheraces.com Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)
  • 2m 1f 162y,
  • 20 Runners
  • Winner£2,794.002nd£820.003rd£410.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Bard Of Brittany7(ex 7)
612-2OR:
T: Miss S WestJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Zoltan Varga14
611-12OR:
T: Miss S WestJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Montys Angel14
1011-12OR:
T: J J BridgerJ: D Crosse
Last RunWatch last race
4
Ourmullion21
611-11OR:
T: F BrennanJ: David Bass
Last RunWatch last race
5
Horatio Star27
511-7OR:
T: C GordonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Vanderbilt30
611-7OR:
T: Mark GillardJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Ted Bach34
911-4OR: C
T: P HendersonJ: P J Brennan
Last RunWatch last race
8
En Coeur55
611-3OR:
T: J W MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Minella Rising156
811-3OR:
T: Camilla PoultonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Principia5
511-2OR:
T: Adam WestJ: Lee Edwards
Last RunWatch last race
11
Legal Ok7
811-0OR:
T: P YorkJ: Mr P York (5)
Last RunWatch last race
12
Peripherique36
411-0OR:
T: J M P EustaceJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Chinwag30
510-13OR:
T: N P MulhollandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Indian Harbour147
710-11OR:
T: Mrs S GardnerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Telegraph Place55
710-10OR:
T: C GordonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Hold Me Tight13
610-6OR:
T: P GundryJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Eighteenhundred30
410-5OR:
T: Mark GillardJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Brandy Cross55
610-5OR:
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: Page Fuller (3)
Last RunWatch last race
19
Beet Topper7
710-2OR:
T: Miss A M Newton-SmithJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
20
Just Spot34
139-10OR:
T: K BishopJ: William Marshall (7)
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Brandy Cross (N/A), Ted Bach (N/A), En Coeur (N/A), Just Spot (N/A), Eighteenhundred (N/A), Legal Ok (N/A), Principia (N/A), Vanderbilt (N/A), Ourmullion (N/A), Montys Angel (N/A), Zoltan Varga (N/A), Telegraph Place (N/A), Peripherique (N/A), Minella Rising (N/A), Indian Harbour (N/A), Horatio Star (N/A), Hold Me Tight (N/A), Chinwag (N/A), Beet Topper (N/A), Bard Of Brittany (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
13/8
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
4/1
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
4/1
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
7/1
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
10/1
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
12/1
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
14/1
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
20/1
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
20/1
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
20/1
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
28/1
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
50/1
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex