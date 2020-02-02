Next Race Off

Verdict

Saint Xavier I K Brunel Some Chaos

faces a very different test switching to hurdles having competed in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in November, with his connections probably attracted by the combined prospect of a small field and drying ground. Furthermore, withhaving to prove himself stamina-wise over this 3m trip the most logical approach is to stick with the standard bearer. Paul Nicholls charge was deeply impressive when dominating a three-runner affair at Kempton (3m½f, good to soft) three weeks ago.