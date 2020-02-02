Next Race Off

14:50 Musselburgh Sun 2 February 2020
- bet365 Scottish Stayers Novices' Hurdle (Class 2)
- 2m 7f 180y,
- 4 Runners
- Winner£12,512.002nd£3,696.003rd£1,848.004th£924.005th£462.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
- Surface: Turf
Stayed on well for pressure to see off the Alan King-trained Perfect Predator on his second hurdles start at Doncaster (2m½f, soft); has since undergone wind surgery and is penalised accordingly in a deeper race.
Highly tried since turning over Eden Du Houx in a 2m3f maiden (soft) at Fontwell in October; fair fourth to The Big Breakaway latest (third-placed Craigneiche has won in a workmanlike manner at Doncaster since); stamina untested at 3m.
French import (ex-Pierre Raussin); was in very deep in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham (3m, soft) on debut for Paul Nicholls; ultra-impressive when dominating in a three-runner affair at Kempton since; sets the form benchmark.
Won four races on a sound surface over fences last season (2m4f-3m2f) rising sharply in the weights; off the track for 64 days since contesting the Grade 3 Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury (3m2f) in November; faces a very different test over hurdles.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Saint Xavier (6/5), I K Brunel (3/1), Some Chaos (7/2), Baron De Midleton (5/1)
Verdict
- Saint Xavier
- I K Brunel
- Some Chaos
