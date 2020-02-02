Next Race Off

Meetings

14:50 Musselburgh Sun 2 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • bet365 Scottish Stayers Novices' Hurdle (Class 2)
  • 2m 7f 180y,
  • 4 Runners
  • Winner£12,512.002nd£3,696.003rd£1,848.004th£924.005th£462.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Baron De Midleton50
711-5OR: 124DWS
5/1
T: B EllisonJ: Henry Brooke

Stayed on well for pressure to see off the Alan King-trained Perfect Predator on his second hurdles start at Doncaster (2m½f, soft); has since undergone wind surgery and is penalised accordingly in a deeper race.

Last RunWatch last race
2
I K Brunel46
611-5OR: 132
3/1
T: Olly MurphyJ: Adrian Heskin

Highly tried since turning over Eden Du Houx in a 2m3f maiden (soft) at Fontwell in October; fair fourth to The Big Breakaway latest (third-placed Craigneiche has won in a workmanlike manner at Doncaster since); stamina untested at 3m.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Saint Xaviert22
811-5OR: 135
6/5
T: P F NichollsJ: Mr D Maxwell

French import (ex-Pierre Raussin); was in very deep in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham (3m, soft) on debut for Paul Nicholls; ultra-impressive when dominating in a three-runner affair at Kempton since; sets the form benchmark.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Some Chaos64
911-0OR: 135D
7/2
T: M ScudamoreJ: Benjamin Poste

Won four races on a sound surface over fences last season (2m4f-3m2f) rising sharply in the weights; off the track for 64 days since contesting the Grade 3 Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury (3m2f) in November; faces a very different test over hurdles.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Saint Xavier (6/5), I K Brunel (3/1), Some Chaos (7/2), Baron De Midleton (5/1)

Verdict

Some Chaos faces a very different test switching to hurdles having competed in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in November, with his connections probably attracted by the combined prospect of a small field and drying ground. Furthermore, with I K Brunel having to prove himself stamina-wise over this 3m trip the most logical approach is to stick with the standard bearer SAINT XAVIER. Paul Nicholls charge was deeply impressive when dominating a three-runner affair at Kempton (3m½f, good to soft) three weeks ago.
  1. Saint Xavier
  2. I K Brunel
  3. Some Chaos
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby