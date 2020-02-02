Next Race Off

13:55 Leopardstown Sun 2 February 2020
- Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (Class 1)
- 2m,
- 7 Runners
- Winner€90,000.002nd€30,000.003rd€15,000.004th€7,500.005th€4,501.006th€3,000.00
- Surface: Turf
Winner on both bumper and hurdle debuts at Thurles and Naas last month. Not to be taken lightly but more needed in this company. Leading yard have landed the spoils in this contest in six of the last seven renewals.
Well held in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Navan in December and no match for Envoi Allen in a Grade 1 contest at Naas last month. Yard broke a string of victories for trainer Willie Mullins in this contest when Samcro won the race in 2018.
Followed up a maiden hurdle win on debut at Gowran Park in November when landing a 2m4f hurdle at Limerick on St Stephens day by 22L. Yard have hit the frame in this contest in 2016, 2017 and 2019 as well as landing the spoils in 2018 with Samcro.
Started over timber in pleasing fashion following up on an second at Fairyhouse in November when winning a Limerick maiden hurdle over a similar trip over Christmas on heavy ground. More needed.
Off the mark at the second time of asking landing an 18 runner maiden hurdle over C&D on St Stephens day. Stable have won this contest in six of the last seven years and landed the spoils 12 months ago with Klassical Dream.
Failed to follow up on a debut win win at Punchestown over 2m4f when dropping out quickly in a four runner Grade 1 contest over C&D in December. Yard have won this race in six of the last seven years including two at double figure prices.
Improved with each bumper run before scoring at both Tipperary and Cork in October. Well beaten and never a factor in a Grade 3 contest at Limerick in December before disappointing in the Grade 2 Moscow Flyer novice hurdle at Punchestown last month.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Klassical Dream
|5
|11-9
|9/4
|T: W P MullinsJ: Ruby Walsh
Betting
Forecast
Easywork (11/8), Mt Leinster (5/2), Asterion Forlonge (4/1), Blue Sari (13/2), Jason The Militant (14/1), Conflated (25/1), The Little Yank (100/1)
Verdict
- Mt Leinster
- Easywork
- Asterion Forlonge
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.