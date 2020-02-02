Next Race Off

Verdict

Mt Leinster Easywork Asterion Forlonge

The Willie Mullins-yard have won this contest in six of the last seven years, winning the race 12 months ago with Klassical Dream and can add to that tally with the six-year-old. The Beat Hollow gelding got off the mark at the second time of asking when landing an 18 runner maiden hurdle over C&D over Christmas and can get the better of the Gordon Elliott-trainedwho has done little wrong in a couple of starts over hurdles since November., 10L winner on hurdling debut at Naas last month and stablematein the colours of owner J P McManus can compete for the minor honours.