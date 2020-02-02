Next Race Off

Meetings

  • Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (Class 1)
  • 2m,
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner€90,000.002nd€30,000.003rd€15,000.004th€7,500.005th€4,501.006th€3,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Asterion Forlonge28
611-10OR: D
T: W P MullinsJ: D E Mullins

Winner on both bumper and hurdle debuts at Thurles and Naas last month. Not to be taken lightly but more needed in this company. Leading yard have landed the spoils in this contest in six of the last seven renewals.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Conflated28
611-10OR: 136D
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

Well held in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Navan in December and no match for Envoi Allen in a Grade 1 contest at Naas last month. Yard broke a string of victories for trainer Willie Mullins in this contest when Samcro won the race in 2018.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Easyworkh38
611-10OR: 146D
T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy

Followed up a maiden hurdle win on debut at Gowran Park in November when landing a 2m4f hurdle at Limerick on St Stephens day by 22L. Yard have hit the frame in this contest in 2016, 2017 and 2019 as well as landing the spoils in 2018 with Samcro.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Jason The Militant36
611-10OR: D
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore

Started over timber in pleasing fashion following up on an second at Fairyhouse in November when winning a Limerick maiden hurdle over a similar trip over Christmas on heavy ground. More needed.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Mt Leinsterh38
611-10OR: 142CD
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend

Off the mark at the second time of asking landing an 18 runner maiden hurdle over C&D on St Stephens day. Stable have won this contest in six of the last seven years and landed the spoils 12 months ago with Klassical Dream.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Blue Sari37
511-9OR: D
T: W P MullinsJ: M P Walsh

Failed to follow up on a debut win win at Punchestown over 2m4f when dropping out quickly in a four runner Grade 1 contest over C&D in December. Yard have won this race in six of the last seven years including two at double figure prices.

Last RunWatch last race
7
The Little Yank21
511-9OR: 123D
T: J P RyanJ: L Quinlan

Improved with each bumper run before scoring at both Tipperary and Cork in October. Well beaten and never a factor in a Grade 3 contest at Limerick in December before disappointing in the Grade 2 Moscow Flyer novice hurdle at Punchestown last month.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Klassical Dream511-99/4
T: W P MullinsJ: Ruby Walsh

Betting

Forecast

Easywork (11/8), Mt Leinster (5/2), Asterion Forlonge (4/1), Blue Sari (13/2), Jason The Militant (14/1), Conflated (25/1), The Little Yank (100/1)

Verdict

The Willie Mullins-yard have won this contest in six of the last seven years, winning the race 12 months ago with Klassical Dream and can add to that tally with the six-year-old MT LEINSTER. The Beat Hollow gelding got off the mark at the second time of asking when landing an 18 runner maiden hurdle over C&D over Christmas and can get the better of the Gordon Elliott-trained Easywork who has done little wrong in a couple of starts over hurdles since November. Asterion Forlonge, 10L winner on hurdling debut at Naas last month and stablemate Blue Sari in the colours of owner J P McManus can compete for the minor honours.
  1. Mt Leinster
  2. Easywork
  3. Asterion Forlonge
