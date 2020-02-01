Meetings
12:45 Turffontein Sat 1 February 2020
1
(6)
69-10OR: CD
9/4
2
(3)
69-10OR: C
7/2
3
(2)
59-2OR: CD
6/5
4
(5)
68-13OR: C
11/1
5
(4)
58-9OR: C
10/1
Non-Runners
6
(1)
Duke Of Spin23
58-8OR: -
T: M F De KockJ: Luke Ferraris
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Seattle Force (6/5), Divine Odyssey (9/4), Duke Of Spin (3/1), Hero's Honour (7/2), Master Magic (10/1), Lake Kinneret (11/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
