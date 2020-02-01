Next Race Off

Meetings

15:52 Musselburgh Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • bet365 Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 1m 7f 124y,
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner£5,588.002nd£1,641.003rd£820.004th£410.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Honourary Gifth292
711-12OR: 115
T: J EwartJ: Lorcan Murtagh (3)

One win from three in novice hurdles last season and ran into some good rivals on final start at Hexham in April; should be more progress to come this term and worth a close look despite 292-day absence.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Bathsheba Bayp,t79
511-11OR: 114D
T: P F NichollsJ: Bryony Frost

Attained a rating of 88 on the Flat with Richard Hannon in 2018; off the mark over timber in Taunton maiden in November on third start. Champion trainer boasts superb record at this course (35 per-cent strike-rate) and should have a say.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Royal Cosmic15
611-6OR: 109CD
T: R A FaheyJ: Bruce Lynn (7)

Fair Flat performer and continued gradual improvement over timber by opening account at third time of asking in taking a C&D novice contest last month. Opening mark looks a fair one.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Val Momeh134
711-6OR: 109
T: D McCain JnrJ: B S Hughes

Narrow winner of a Bangor novice hurdle (2m½f, good) in October 2018 but progress has stalled a bit since; has however run well over C&D in the past and should be sharper for December return at Doncaster (tailed off). Hooded now.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Crackdeloustp6
811-6OR: 109
T: B EllisonJ: Henry Brooke

Had missed 595 days prior to December return at Sedgefield (pulled up); gradual improvement in each of three starts since and mark unchanged from most recent runner-up effort.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Cedar Hillt6
611-4OR: 107D
T: I JardineJ: Callum Bewley

Clearly fancied to do something at Punchestown on New Year's Eve given 7-1 SP and duly scored in 20-runner handicap; changed yards afterwards and well held third of seven at Sedgefield (2m1f, soft) on firs run for this trainer. Same mark now.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Blooriedotcom29
511-2OR: 105CD
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: S Mulqueen (3)

Useful on the flat for Peter Chapple-Hyam (rated 85 in 2018) and getting the hang of things over timber now; driven out to win C&D handicap last month and should remain competitive from 5lb higher.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Raymond23
511-0OR: 103
T: K DalgleishJ: Craig Nichol

Failed to offer much encouragement in three qualifying runs over timber, has much to do now going into handicaps.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Gemologistt31
511-0OR: 103WS
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: Thomas Willmott (5)

10-race maiden over timber and essentially frustrating (placed five times). Ran well over C&D in November (second) but failed to build on that in pair of 2m4f starts here since. Wind op since and probably least likeable of three for the yard.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Zabeel Star16
810-13OR: 102
T: Karen McLintockJ: Rachel McDonald (5)

Useful Flat performer with one win in seven starts over hurdles, just touched off at Catterick on New Year's Day (winner won since) and entitled to get right in the mix if repeating that effort (beaten since on the AW).

Last RunWatch last race
11
Pammip15
510-12OR: 101
T: J S GoldieJ: Joe Williamson (7)

Twice-placed in three starts here over the winter (all 2m4f) and record over timber now 0-6 with four placed runs; bit more to do down in trip and lacks the class of a few of these on the Flat.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Fourth Of Julyt29
510-2OR: 91
T: R M SmithJ: C O'Farrell

Narrowly beaten behind Blooriedotcom over C&D last month (might have won in another stride). That was a much-improved showing after some poor efforts and wouldn't be a certainty to replicate it.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Abouttimeyoutoldme15
610-0OR: 89
T: A C WhillansJ: Mr Connor Wood (7)

Unplaced in five hurdles starts and big prices in each instance; tailed off over 2m4f here last month and looks amongst the backmarkers again.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Vino's Choiceh,t451
810-0OR: 89D
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: Sam Coltherd (3)

Ran an improved race in a C&D handicap back in November 2018 when finishing 5½L third of six, but hasn't been sighted since and watching brief seems safest on the back of that layoff.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Bathsheba Bay (11/4), Royal Cosmic (9/2), Blooriedotcom (8/1), Crackdeloust (8/1), Fourth Of July (9/1), Zabeel Star (9/1), Cedar Hill (9/1), Val Mome (10/1), Honourary Gift (10/1), Pammi (12/1), Gemologist (14/1), Raymond (16/1), Vino's Choice (20/1), Abouttimeyoutoldme (50/1)

Verdict

Bathsheba Bay made all to win at Taunton in November and is respected for connections now moving into handicaps. He's not been thrown in here though and the form of that win isn't overly strong. Crackdeloust is going the right way after a long layoff and can have a say while Blooriedotcom shouldn't be underestimated after a 5lb rise for his C&D win last month. However, ZABEEL STAR wasn't far off in second at Catterick on New Year's Day and that form is reliable with the winner and fifth scoring next time out. Karen Mclintock's charge should boast excellent credentials rated 2lb higher at a track where the trainer had a 33 per-cent strike-rate during 2019.
  1. Zabeel Star
  2. Bathsheba Bay
  3. Blooriedotcom
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby