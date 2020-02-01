Next Race Off

15:52 Musselburgh Sat 1 February 2020
- bet365 Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
- 1m 7f 124y,
- 14 Runners
- Winner£5,588.002nd£1,641.003rd£820.004th£410.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
One win from three in novice hurdles last season and ran into some good rivals on final start at Hexham in April; should be more progress to come this term and worth a close look despite 292-day absence.
Attained a rating of 88 on the Flat with Richard Hannon in 2018; off the mark over timber in Taunton maiden in November on third start. Champion trainer boasts superb record at this course (35 per-cent strike-rate) and should have a say.
Fair Flat performer and continued gradual improvement over timber by opening account at third time of asking in taking a C&D novice contest last month. Opening mark looks a fair one.
Narrow winner of a Bangor novice hurdle (2m½f, good) in October 2018 but progress has stalled a bit since; has however run well over C&D in the past and should be sharper for December return at Doncaster (tailed off). Hooded now.
Had missed 595 days prior to December return at Sedgefield (pulled up); gradual improvement in each of three starts since and mark unchanged from most recent runner-up effort.
Clearly fancied to do something at Punchestown on New Year's Eve given 7-1 SP and duly scored in 20-runner handicap; changed yards afterwards and well held third of seven at Sedgefield (2m1f, soft) on firs run for this trainer. Same mark now.
Useful on the flat for Peter Chapple-Hyam (rated 85 in 2018) and getting the hang of things over timber now; driven out to win C&D handicap last month and should remain competitive from 5lb higher.
Failed to offer much encouragement in three qualifying runs over timber, has much to do now going into handicaps.
10-race maiden over timber and essentially frustrating (placed five times). Ran well over C&D in November (second) but failed to build on that in pair of 2m4f starts here since. Wind op since and probably least likeable of three for the yard.
Useful Flat performer with one win in seven starts over hurdles, just touched off at Catterick on New Year's Day (winner won since) and entitled to get right in the mix if repeating that effort (beaten since on the AW).
Twice-placed in three starts here over the winter (all 2m4f) and record over timber now 0-6 with four placed runs; bit more to do down in trip and lacks the class of a few of these on the Flat.
Narrowly beaten behind Blooriedotcom over C&D last month (might have won in another stride). That was a much-improved showing after some poor efforts and wouldn't be a certainty to replicate it.
Unplaced in five hurdles starts and big prices in each instance; tailed off over 2m4f here last month and looks amongst the backmarkers again.
Ran an improved race in a C&D handicap back in November 2018 when finishing 5½L third of six, but hasn't been sighted since and watching brief seems safest on the back of that layoff.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Bathsheba Bay (11/4), Royal Cosmic (9/2), Blooriedotcom (8/1), Crackdeloust (8/1), Fourth Of July (9/1), Zabeel Star (9/1), Cedar Hill (9/1), Val Mome (10/1), Honourary Gift (10/1), Pammi (12/1), Gemologist (14/1), Raymond (16/1), Vino's Choice (20/1), Abouttimeyoutoldme (50/1)
Verdict
- Zabeel Star
- Bathsheba Bay
- Blooriedotcom
