Next Race Off

15:15 Musselburgh Sat 1 February 2020
- bet365 Edinburgh National Handicap Chase (Class 2)
- 4m 176y,
- 10 Runners
- Winner£28,152.002nd£8,316.003rd£4,158.004th£2,079.005th£1,039.006th£522.00
- Surface: Turf
Useful stayer in his pomp but last month's Sandown return to action was a long way short of what will be required to lump top weight around to good effect now.
Built on pleasing return to action when getting better of Sumkindofking to the tune of 3L at Catterick last month over 3m5f. Raised 5lb for the win but could be further progress to come and clearly relishes the stamina test.
Top class at his peak, beaten a neck in 2017 Cheltenham Foxhunters by stablemate Pacha Du Polder. Winner at Stratford in May when last sighted; he has won on first start in each of the last three years. Trainer does very well here.
Had 7L to spare over Little Bruce at Cheltenham in April and best effort since when runner-up behind Boldmere at Doncaster. Could have more to offer over this stamina-sapping trip.
Carlisle winner a year ago, has run well at times since that but Welsh National run in December asks a question over this trip. Will have to prove his stamina.
Improved for step up in distance when second to Little Bruce at Catterick last month over 3m5f, going 3L in second at the line. 5lb better off now and could be more to come in this sphere.
Dour stayer on his day, but comes here with questions attached after last two starts; was held at Catterick last month behind Little Bruce and Sumkindofking when coming to grief late on.
Comes here off two sound efforts in Cross Country events at Cheltenham recently, dropped 1lb by the assessor and cheekpieces back on; not overlooked.
Smart hurdler on his day winning the 2018 Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival; struggling over fences since winning start at Galway in October 2018. More hit than miss these days and opposable.
Won the Borders National at Kelso over this sort of trip in December 2018 off this mark; would be dangerous if turning up in that mood but has underperformed all three runs since.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Little Bruce (7/2), Chic Name (9/2), Bob Mahler (6/1), Wonderful Charm (6/1), Brian Boranha (13/2), Sumkindofking (15/2), Arthur's Gift (15/2), Carole's Destrier (12/1), Blow By Blow (33/1), Harry The Viking (33/1)
Verdict
- Bob Mahler
- Little Bruce
- Sumkindofking
