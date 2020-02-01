Next Race Off

Verdict

Bob Mahler Little Bruce Sumkindofking

impressed when winning last time at Catterick and can progress further despite being nudged up in the ratings. He had 3L in hand on(now 5lb better off) and both are likely to go well again.has been going well in Cross Country races and may again run well buthad Little Bruce behind when they clashed in the spring at Cheltenham and ran well last time at Doncaster. He is the sort that might excel over a marathon trip and looks decent value at the early prices.