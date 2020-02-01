Next Race Off

Meetings

15:15 Musselburgh Sat 1 February 2020

Scheduled
  • bet365 Edinburgh National Handicap Chase (Class 2)
  • 4m 176y,
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£28,152.002nd£8,316.003rd£4,158.004th£2,079.005th£1,039.006th£522.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Carole's Destrierp28
1211-12OR: 140
T: N P MulhollandJ: R T Dunne

Useful stayer in his pomp but last month's Sandown return to action was a long way short of what will be required to lump top weight around to good effect now.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Little Brucep23
811-10OR: 138
T: P A KirbyJ: Thomas Dowson

Built on pleasing return to action when getting better of Sumkindofking to the tune of 3L at Catterick last month over 3m5f. Raised 5lb for the win but could be further progress to come and clearly relishes the stamina test.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Wonderful Charmp,t246
1211-9OR: 137C
T: P F NichollsJ: Mr S Waley-Cohen (3)

Top class at his peak, beaten a neck in 2017 Cheltenham Foxhunters by stablemate Pacha Du Polder. Winner at Stratford in May when last sighted; he has won on first start in each of the last three years. Trainer does very well here.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Bob Mahlerp34
811-7OR: 135
T: W GreatrexJ: Adrian Heskin

Had 7L to spare over Little Bruce at Cheltenham in April and best effort since when runner-up behind Boldmere at Doncaster. Could have more to offer over this stamina-sapping trip.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Arthur's Gift36
911-5OR: 133
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: J Nailor (5)

Carlisle winner a year ago, has run well at times since that but Welsh National run in December asks a question over this trip. Will have to prove his stamina.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Sumkindofkingp,t23
911-5OR: 133
T: T R GeorgeJ: Mr N George (7)

Improved for step up in distance when second to Little Bruce at Catterick last month over 3m5f, going 3L in second at the line. 5lb better off now and could be more to come in this sphere.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Brian Boranha23
911-2OR: 130
T: P D NivenJ: B S Hughes

Dour stayer on his day, but comes here with questions attached after last two starts; was held at Catterick last month behind Little Bruce and Sumkindofking when coming to grief late on.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Chic Namep,t50
811-0OR: 128
T: Richard HobsonJ: J J Burke

Comes here off two sound efforts in Cross Country events at Cheltenham recently, dropped 1lb by the assessor and cheekpieces back on; not overlooked.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Blow By Blow10
910-8OR: 122
T: Stef KeniryJ: Harry Reed (3)

Smart hurdler on his day winning the 2018 Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival; struggling over fences since winning start at Galway in October 2018. More hit than miss these days and opposable.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Harry The Vikingp90
1510-5OR: 119
T: A M ThomsonJ: Rachel McDonald (5)

Won the Borders National at Kelso over this sort of trip in December 2018 off this mark; would be dangerous if turning up in that mood but has underperformed all three runs since.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Little Bruce (7/2), Chic Name (9/2), Bob Mahler (6/1), Wonderful Charm (6/1), Brian Boranha (13/2), Sumkindofking (15/2), Arthur's Gift (15/2), Carole's Destrier (12/1), Blow By Blow (33/1), Harry The Viking (33/1)

Verdict

Little Bruce impressed when winning last time at Catterick and can progress further despite being nudged up in the ratings. He had 3L in hand on Sumkindofking (now 5lb better off) and both are likely to go well again. Chic Name has been going well in Cross Country races and may again run well but BOB MAHLER had Little Bruce behind when they clashed in the spring at Cheltenham and ran well last time at Doncaster. He is the sort that might excel over a marathon trip and looks decent value at the early prices.
  1. Bob Mahler
  2. Little Bruce
  3. Sumkindofking
