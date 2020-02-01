Next Race Off

18:45 Kempton Sat 1 February 2020
- 32Red Handicap (Class 3)
- 1m 7f 218y,
- 11 Runners
- Winner£9,338.002nd£2,796.003rd£1,398.004th£699.005th£350.006th£176.00
- Surface: Polytrack
Revelation upped to this trip winning three on the spin early last season. Hit and miss since but well below par on return at Newcastle. Could leave that behind but handicapper may well have his measure.
Stays very well as 2m2½f win on heavy ground at Chester last season shows. Only 4lb higher here and fit from hurdling so not ignored by any means.
C&D winner last March ran well in lone previous race under such conditions in November. Fair form over 1m4f of late and could do better for return to 2m.
First time over 2m for 1m6f Chelmsford winner who has since run below par here over probably now inadequate 1m3f trip. Expected to stay but others preferred.
Former Grade 1 winning hurdler won three times here over 1m3f-1m4f in the autumn. Third here upped to 2m latest but the biggest doubt is his current handicap mark.
Lightly raced over this trip and back from a lengthy layoff here. Ran well over C&D in the past but the break is the biggest concern today so perhaps the market can guide.
Wolverhampton win (1m4f) latest was overdue for this prolific handicapper. Very late in his career to try 2m for the second time although runners up in this trip from this yard rarely don't stay.
Staying on second behind a fellow hurdler ahead of the handicapper when last on the Flat over 1m6f at Salisbury in April and certainly arrives in good order with a recent hurdles score to his name. Should appreciate the trip here and leading claims.
Course winner over 1m2f and 1m4f seemed to stay 2m½f when upped in trip at Wolverhampton latest where he was a well-beaten second. Will need to up his game further here.
Only 1lb higher than Goodwood win over this trip in October 2018 on soft and won over hurdles at Market Rasen later that year. Has a good record on the level but off over 400 days coming into this.
Prolific winner placed three times over similar trips in the summer on turf. Capable here if as effective on AW but absence of 154 days a slight concern.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|1
|Cayirli
|7
|9-10
|7/1
|Full Result
|T: S DurackJ: F Sweeney
Betting
Forecast
Scaramanga (15/8), All Yours (6/1), Carnwennan (13/2), The Pinto Kid (7/1), Fire Fighting (15/2), Fearless Warrior (8/1), Coeur de Lion (11/1), Castlelyons (16/1), Jam Session (16/1), Busy Street (18/1), Bailarico (22/1)
Verdict
- Scaramanga
- Fire Fighting
- Coeur de Lion
