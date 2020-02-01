18:15 Kempton Sat 1 February 2020
- 32Red.com Fillies' Handicap (Class 4)
- 1m,
- 6 Runners
- Winner£6,469.002nd£1,925.003rd£962.004th£481.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Polytrack
Upped 6lb today after winning a 7f handicap here last time under today's jockey who is hotter than the sun at present. Won off higher marks in the not-too distant past so can make light of the rise here although the 1m trip remains a slight concern.
Dual turf winner ran well in last visit here before running lesser races at Lingfield and Wolverhampton. If a return to this course yields a return to top form she can go close.
4lb higher than November C&D win but placed twice in four races since. Handicapper knows her limits so may find one or two stronger here.
Won over 1m at Lingfield followed by a C&D win here over Saikung next. Fifth at Lingfield latest suggested handicapper may have caught up but not completely ruled out.
Neck second to Dubai Elegance who ran really well here on Wednesday reads well and latest effort at Lingfield saw her encounter all sorts of misfortune. Should be no such issues here and suspect today might be her day.
Just touched off in a Southwell claimer latest where she got her most recent win. Form away from that course less persuasive on the whole and others preferred here.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Starlight Romance (2/1), Shamameya (9/4), Roman Spinner (4/1), Saikung (6/1), Bedtime Bella (7/1), Delicate Kiss (16/1)
Verdict
- Shamameya
- Starlight Romance
- Saikung
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.