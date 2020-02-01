Next Race Off

Verdict

Shamameya Starlight Romance Saikung

After running so well on handicap debutwas decidedly unlucky next time out at Lingfield but with a smaller field today she is taken to make amends and get off the mark. Although her form over 1m is a little less persuasive than over 7fhas to be taken seriously and Hollie Doyle's current form makes all of her mounts worth a second look.ran well here on her last visit and a similar effort would see her go close.