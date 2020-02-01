Next Race Off

Meetings

18:15 Kempton Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • 32Red.com Fillies' Handicap (Class 4)
  • 1m,
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£6,469.002nd£1,925.003rd£962.004th£481.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(2)
Starlight Romance12
69-7OR: 83CD
T: Mrs L StubbsJ: Hollie Doyle

Upped 6lb today after winning a 7f handicap here last time under today's jockey who is hotter than the sun at present. Won off higher marks in the not-too distant past so can make light of the rise here although the 1m trip remains a slight concern.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(5)
Saikung5
49-6OR: 82D
T: C HillsJ: B A Curtis

Dual turf winner ran well in last visit here before running lesser races at Lingfield and Wolverhampton. If a return to this course yields a return to top form she can go close.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(1)
Delicate Kissb10
69-0OR: 76CD
T: J J BridgerJ: Aled Beech (5)

4lb higher than November C&D win but placed twice in four races since. Handicapper knows her limits so may find one or two stronger here.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(3)
Roman Spinnert33
58-12OR: 74CD
T: Rae GuestJ: Rob Hornby

Won over 1m at Lingfield followed by a C&D win here over Saikung next. Fifth at Lingfield latest suggested handicapper may have caught up but not completely ruled out.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(4)
Shamameya10
48-5OR: 67BF
T: D M SimcockJ: L Morris

Neck second to Dubai Elegance who ran really well here on Wednesday reads well and latest effort at Lingfield saw her encounter all sorts of misfortune. Should be no such issues here and suspect today might be her day.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(6)
Bedtime Bellav4
48-4OR: 66
T: M ApplebyJ: George Rooke (7)

Just touched off in a Southwell claimer latest where she got her most recent win. Form away from that course less persuasive on the whole and others preferred here.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Starlight Romance (2/1), Shamameya (9/4), Roman Spinner (4/1), Saikung (6/1), Bedtime Bella (7/1), Delicate Kiss (16/1)

Verdict

After running so well on handicap debut SHAMAMEYA was decidedly unlucky next time out at Lingfield but with a smaller field today she is taken to make amends and get off the mark. Although her form over 1m is a little less persuasive than over 7f Starlight Romance has to be taken seriously and Hollie Doyle's current form makes all of her mounts worth a second look. Saikung ran well here on her last visit and a similar effort would see her go close.
  1. Shamameya
  2. Starlight Romance
  3. Saikung
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby