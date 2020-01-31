19:15 Newcastle Fri 31 January 2020
Has shown little worthwhile form since winning by 6L at Nottingham (6f, good) last summer; soon weakened when finishing last of 14 to Billy Wedge here (7f) eight weeks ago; risky.
Wolverhampton regular, 2-1f when a neck winner of a 6f (Cl 6) classified stakes there in October 2019; third (Blackcurrent second) in this grade (Cl 7) over an inadequate 5f 12 days ago; could be involved.
Made all, bravely repelling his challengers to score by a short-head over C&D (Class 6) a fortnight ago; 3lb higher; isn't entirely reliable but often saves his best for Newcastle; must enter the reckoning at this level (Cl 7).
13-race maiden who continues to knock firmly at the door; just held when beaten a neck by Red Allure (Sharrabang third) at Wolverhampton (5f) 12 days ago; is expected to be there or thereabouts.
His sole AW win (from 26 starts) came when scoring at odds of 50-1 over 7f here in mid-December (Amood a close third); has competed elsewhere since - Wolverhampton & Southwell.
Ten-race maiden; has failed to beat a single rival in his last three starts on turf (all over 6f); has plunged in the weights as a result; very difficult to fancy on first competitive start for 204 days.
Ten-race maiden; finished sixth of 11 to Bobby Joe Leg (beaten in excess of 2L) off a career-low mark here (7f) latest; hardly appeals as a ready-made future winner but this is a porous contest.
Twice successful in the past in low-grade handicaps (from a similar mark) at Chelmsford (6f); merely plugged on to be third in a Class 6 Wolverhampton selling handicap (6f) 16 days ago.
Hasn't won since July 2018 (5f, Beverley) and is arguably more effective on turf than the AW; finished last of 12 in a Class 6 Wolverhampton selling handicap (6f) 16 days ago.
On the premises (third) behind the reopposing Dodgy Bob over 7f here three starts back; travelled smoothly, but didn't find much off the bridle when finishing seventh to Bobby Joe Leg latest; first attempt over 6f since June 2018.
In the doldrums since winning at Catterick (6f, good) in August 2019; brought her record on the AW to 0-16 when finishing a keeping on sixth to Star Cracker over C&D a fortnight ago.
Soon weakened when finishing last of seven (100-1) on handicap debut here (7f) a fortnight ago; this race is two grades lower and it's only her fifth career start, but it's difficult to identify too many other positive angles.
Pacy nine-race maiden; hasn't been entirely disgraced on the AW (Southwell & Newcastle) but seemingly isn't blessed with a massive amount of talent either; having the ability to see out his races better would offer a building block for the future.
11-race maiden; has plummeted in the weights since August 2019 (some 15lb or so); the Monmouth based trainer Dave Evans is 3-51 (6%) on the AW at Newcastle; better to look elsewhere.
