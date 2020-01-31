Verdict

Sharrabang Star Cracker Blackcurrent

A porous looking finale (Class 7). It's a major challenge seeking to identify a horse who could step forward in terms of form, so the logical approach is to stick with what we already know.tends to save his better efforts for Newcastle and bravely repelled all challengers from the front-end over C&D a fortnight ago, whilecontinues to threaten to find a winning opportunity. However, over an additional furlong it's entirely possible that Stella Barclay's Wolverhampton regularcan reverse recent placings with that aforementioned rival.