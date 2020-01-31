18:15 Newcastle Fri 31 January 2020
Reliable since making a winning C&D handicap debut in early November (beat Dancing Leopard by a nose); 2lb above that 'winning' mark in newly-applied cheekpieces; sets the form standard.
Maiden (0-6); regressive since introduced to handicapping; started 100-1 on recent debut for Stella Barclay at Wolverhampton (6f); unconsidered.
Formerly with Jason Ward; always handy, but tired late on when finishing 4½L fifth to Perregin on handicap/stable debut at Southwell (1m) 33 days ago; a drop back to 7f at a less demanding track should suit.
Caught the eye when fourth over 6f here in October; she matched that level of form on the Fibresand at Southwell in December when beaten 2½L by Speed Merchant; stamina questionable for 7f.
More exposed than some as a 13-race maiden, but he has shown that he can be competitive from this kind of mark (60); didn't get the clearest of runs when beaten less than 4L (fourth) by Sunshine Fantasy here (1m) last week.
Intello colt (€37,000 yearling); hasn't figured at all positively in two attempts on Fibresand (6f) in 2020; the hood is discarded for the switch to Tapeta; a Fahey-trained handicap debutant who merits a basic market check.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|6
|Kodi Dream
|3
|8-12
|9/1
|T: Roger FellJ: Ben Sanderson
Betting
Forecast
Castlehill Retreat (5/4), Red Jasper (11/4), Slingshot (9/2), Been Bobbied (13/2), Gweedore (20/1), Zuckerberg (25/1)
Verdict
- Castlehill Retreat
- Red Jasper
- Gweedore
