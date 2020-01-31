Meetings

18:15 Newcastle Fri 31 January 2020

  • Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap (Class 6)
  • 7f 14y, Standard
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Winning time:1m 28.14sOff time:18:15:56
1
(5)
Castlehill Retreatp115
39-9OR: 67CD
5/4
T: B HaslamJ: P Mulrennan

Reliable since making a winning C&D handicap debut in early November (beat Dancing Leopard by a nose); 2lb above that 'winning' mark in newly-applied cheekpieces; sets the form standard.

2
(3)
Zuckerberg16
39-7OR: 65
25/1
T: Mrs Stella BarclayJ: A Mullen

Maiden (0-6); regressive since introduced to handicapping; started 100-1 on recent debut for Stella Barclay at Wolverhampton (6f); unconsidered.

3
(1)
Gweedore33
39-6OR: 64
20/1
T: Katie ScottJ: Andrew Breslin (5)

Formerly with Jason Ward; always handy, but tired late on when finishing 4½L fifth to Perregin on handicap/stable debut at Southwell (1m) 33 days ago; a drop back to 7f at a less demanding track should suit.

4
(6)
Slingshote/s,h43
39-4OR: 62
9/2
T: B SmartJ: G Lee

Caught the eye when fourth over 6f here in October; she matched that level of form on the Fibresand at Southwell in December when beaten 2½L by Speed Merchant; stamina questionable for 7f.

5
(4)
Red Jasperv10
39-4OR: 62
11/4
T: M ApplebyJ: B A Curtis

More exposed than some as a 13-race maiden, but he has shown that he can be competitive from this kind of mark (60); didn't get the clearest of runs when beaten less than 4L (fourth) by Sunshine Fantasy here (1m) last week.

6
(2)
Been Bobbied16
38-12OR: 56
13/2
T: R A FaheyJ: P Hanagan

Intello colt (€37,000 yearling); hasn't figured at all positively in two attempts on Fibresand (6f) in 2020; the hood is discarded for the switch to Tapeta; a Fahey-trained handicap debutant who merits a basic market check.

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
6Kodi Dream38-129/1
T: Roger FellJ: Ben Sanderson

Betting

Forecast

Castlehill Retreat (5/4), Red Jasper (11/4), Slingshot (9/2), Been Bobbied (13/2), Gweedore (20/1), Zuckerberg (25/1)

Verdict

The Richard Fahey-trained handicap debutant Been Bobbied merits a basic market check, while the 13-race maiden Red Jasper was probably a shade unlucky in the run here (1m) last week. That said; the form standard is set by the consistent CASTLEHILL RETREAT. Ben Haslam's charge was set plenty to do over 1m here by Paul Mulrennan three starts back (probably ridden to get the longer trip) but he's better judged on his C&D winning form from early November. Furthermore, this race looks to be much less competitive than the one he contested here a fortnight ago (finished 4L fourth to Ed Walker's Bold Suitor).
  1. Castlehill Retreat
  2. Red Jasper
  3. Gweedore

