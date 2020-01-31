Meetings

17:45 Newcastle Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap (Class 4)
  • 1m 5y, Standard
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£5,208.002nd£1,550.003rd£774.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 39.17sOff time:17:46:12
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Little Jop23
69-9OR: 82CD
9/1
T: B EllisonJ: Ben Robinson

Finished strongly when going down in a three-way photo to My Target over C&D in November - is 3lb better off with that reopposing rival; ran as well as could be expected (fifth) in a 7f Class 3 here 23 days ago.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(3)
Tangledh84
59-7OR: 80
12/1
T: Mrs K TuttyJ: S A Gray

Useful juvenile for Richard Hannon; hasn't won since landing the Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes at York (6f, good to soft) in August 2017; was beaten ¾L by Fennaan over C&D in early October; returns fresh from an 84-day break.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(11)
First Responset14
59-7OR: 80CD
11/4
T: Mrs L StubbsJ: J P Sullivan

Brought his C&D record to 2-3 when driven out to beat the reopposing Paparazzi over C&D a fortnight ago; has earned a subsequent 3lb weights rise (sits on a joint career-high mark).

Last RunWatch last race
4
(4)
Red Bond35
49-6OR: 79
9/2
T: K DalgleishJ: Callum Rodriguez

Consistent and improving Red Jazz colt (is effective anywhere between 1m and 1m2f); was headed well inside the final furlong when finishing third to Kaser (First Response second) at Wolverhampton (1m1½f) over the festive period.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(9)
My Target14
99-6OR: 79CD
15/2
T: M WighamJ: P J McDonald

Sprung a 25-1 surprise when getting the nod in a three-way photo (Little Jo third) over C&D in November; twice placed at Lingfield (1m-1m2f) since; is 3lb worse off with the Brian Ellison-trained runner.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(10)
Motawaafeqh8
49-5OR: 78
7/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

French import; won a 7f Wolverhampton maiden on debut for Mick Appleby before bombing out behind First Response and Red Bond next time; has blown hot and cold over longer trips (1m2f-1m4f); needs to be on his mettle here.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(8)
Paparazzi14
59-4OR: 77CD
9/1
T: Miss Tracy WaggottJ: Cam Hardie

His Newcastle form figures since January 2019 read 121282; was returning from a six-month absence when finishing 1¼L second to First Response over C&D a fortnight ago - 3lb better off; could strip fitter, and his stable have been going very well.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
(2)
Vive La Differenceb14
69-3OR: 76CD
14/1
T: T D EasterbyJ: D Fentiman

In fine fettle during November & December, winning twice over C&D (Class 5); the form of his latest win is rock-solid (boosted numerous times); couldn't quite cope with this revised mark (76) when fifth to First Response a fortnight ago.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(5)
Pastime51
69-2OR: 75C
20/1
T: Kevin FrostJ: D C Costello

With Gay Kelleway when winning here (7f) on handicap debut way back in June 2017; has raced on just three occasions since July 2018; easing in the weights and trying to find his feet for Kevin Frost (0-2); can't be discounted.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(7)
Silver Dustp113
48-8OR: 67
15/2
T: R A FaheyJ: P Hanagan

Eight-race maiden; 4lb lower than when finishing fourth to Valley Of Fire (Vive La Difference second) over 7f here in November; his pedigree suggests that he should stay 1m but limited race evidence implies otherwise; cheekpieces go on.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

10
(6)
Thaayer16
58-10OR: 69
T: M HerringtonJ: T Eaves

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
2Executive Force59-011/4
T: M WighamJ: F Norton

Betting

Forecast

First Response (11/4), Red Bond (9/2), Motawaafeq (7/1), My Target (15/2), Silver Dust (15/2), Paparazzi (9/1), Little Jo (9/1), Tangled (12/1), Vive La Difference (14/1), Thaayer (14/1), Pastime (20/1)

Verdict

An ultra-competitive Class 4 handicap featuring an array of useful horses who are more than capable of taking this prize. My Target and Little Jo were involved in a three-way photo finish over C&D in November with the former springing a 25-1 surprise, while the Tim Easterby-trained Vive La Difference has risen through the ranks with a productive spell of course form. However, we'll elect to focus upon First Response and PAPARAZZI. Given the fact that Tracy Waggott's Spennymoor string are in flying form, the selection is fancied to avenge his recent C&D defeat (on 3lb better terms). Others of interest for the future include Pastime and Thaayer.
  1. Paparazzi
  2. First Response
  3. Little Jo

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby