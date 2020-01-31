17:45 Newcastle Fri 31 January 2020
Finished strongly when going down in a three-way photo to My Target over C&D in November - is 3lb better off with that reopposing rival; ran as well as could be expected (fifth) in a 7f Class 3 here 23 days ago.
Useful juvenile for Richard Hannon; hasn't won since landing the Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes at York (6f, good to soft) in August 2017; was beaten ¾L by Fennaan over C&D in early October; returns fresh from an 84-day break.
Brought his C&D record to 2-3 when driven out to beat the reopposing Paparazzi over C&D a fortnight ago; has earned a subsequent 3lb weights rise (sits on a joint career-high mark).
Consistent and improving Red Jazz colt (is effective anywhere between 1m and 1m2f); was headed well inside the final furlong when finishing third to Kaser (First Response second) at Wolverhampton (1m1½f) over the festive period.
Sprung a 25-1 surprise when getting the nod in a three-way photo (Little Jo third) over C&D in November; twice placed at Lingfield (1m-1m2f) since; is 3lb worse off with the Brian Ellison-trained runner.
French import; won a 7f Wolverhampton maiden on debut for Mick Appleby before bombing out behind First Response and Red Bond next time; has blown hot and cold over longer trips (1m2f-1m4f); needs to be on his mettle here.
His Newcastle form figures since January 2019 read 121282; was returning from a six-month absence when finishing 1¼L second to First Response over C&D a fortnight ago - 3lb better off; could strip fitter, and his stable have been going very well.
In fine fettle during November & December, winning twice over C&D (Class 5); the form of his latest win is rock-solid (boosted numerous times); couldn't quite cope with this revised mark (76) when fifth to First Response a fortnight ago.
With Gay Kelleway when winning here (7f) on handicap debut way back in June 2017; has raced on just three occasions since July 2018; easing in the weights and trying to find his feet for Kevin Frost (0-2); can't be discounted.
Eight-race maiden; 4lb lower than when finishing fourth to Valley Of Fire (Vive La Difference second) over 7f here in November; his pedigree suggests that he should stay 1m but limited race evidence implies otherwise; cheekpieces go on.
Betting
Forecast
First Response (11/4), Red Bond (9/2), Motawaafeq (7/1), My Target (15/2), Silver Dust (15/2), Paparazzi (9/1), Little Jo (9/1), Tangled (12/1), Vive La Difference (14/1), Thaayer (14/1), Pastime (20/1)
Verdict
- Paparazzi
- First Response
- Little Jo
