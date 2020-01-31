Verdict

Paparazzi First Response Little Jo

An ultra-competitive Class 4 handicap featuring an array of useful horses who are more than capable of taking this prize.andwere involved in a three-way photo finish over C&D in November with the former springing a 25-1 surprise, while the Tim Easterby-trainedhas risen through the ranks with a productive spell of course form. However, we'll elect to focus uponand. Given the fact that Tracy Waggott's Spennymoor string are in flying form, the selection is fancied to avenge his recent C&D defeat (on 3lb better terms). Others of interest for the future includeand