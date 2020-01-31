Verdict

El Ghazwani Humbert Sky Defender

It was very much the case ofhaving the run of the race when scoring over C&D last time and within the field he won’t be getting an easy lead today. Whilstwas only fourth to Sky Defender last time he didn’t have the same run of he race and it would be no surprise to see him reverse that form especially with the O’Meara yard in such good form.is usually at his peek around here though gaining his fourth C&D last time and a 4lb rise may not stop him gaining a fifth.