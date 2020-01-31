Meetings

15:15 Lingfield Fri 31 January 2020

  • Betway Handicap (Class 3)
  • 1m 2f, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£7,439.002nd£2,214.003rd£1,106.004th£553.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:2m 2.74sOff time:15:15:12
1
(3)
Mythical Madnessp27
99-8OR: 91D
33/1
T: S DowJ: L Morris

Not really fired for this yard yet in three starts with the last outing being a poor one over C&D (left badly placed). Undergoes another change of headgear in a bid to find some vim and vigour; others mount a more persuasive case.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(6)
Noniosh18
89-7OR: 90CD
10/1
T: D M SimcockJ: D E Hogan (3)

C&D winner who generally runs consistently although he does give the impression that he needs everything to drop right. Ran a typical sort of race at Wolverhampton last time when finishing third, appeals more for a place than a win.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(7)
El Ghazwanit44
59-6OR: 89CD
9/4
T: H PalmerJ: Jack Mitchell

Four-time C&D winner (only beaten here once) who appreciated the drop to 0-85 company when winning over C&D last time. Back up in grade but has won off a 1lb higher mark in the past; hard to write-off at his favourite venue.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(5)
Humbertp,t27
69-5OR: 88
7/2
T: D O'MearaJ: A Kirby

From a yard in good form he wasn't seen to anything like the best effect when fourth to Sky Defender last time over C&D. Take into account he's hasn't won for a while but he's 9lb below his last winning mark; one to consider.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(1)
Sky Defender27
49-5OR: 89CD
15/8
T: M JohnstonJ: J Fanning

Produced a career-best when winning over C&D last time beating two of today's rivals but very much having the run of the race. Up 6lb for that win he may prove vulnerable off this mark and won't get such an easy time in front here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(4)
Michele Strogoffv19
78-12OR: 81D
9/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Theodore Ladd (3)

On a long losing run but generally runs his race although he steps back up in trip this time with a visor being used for the first time. Generally a front-runner he's been beaten off this mark before and looks vulnerable.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
(2)
Lexington Lawp18
78-11OR: 80C
16/1
T: A KingJ: David Probert

Course winner over 2f further his last win came in claiming company in the summer at Thirsk (1m4f). Dropped to a handy mark now (last handicap win came off 87) he should have come on for his reappearance; may find a couple too good in this grade.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Sky Defender (15/8), El Ghazwani (9/4), Humbert (7/2), Michele Strogoff (9/1), Nonios (10/1), Lexington Law (16/1), Mythical Madness (33/1)

Verdict

It was very much the case of Sky Defender having the run of the race when scoring over C&D last time and with Michele Strogoff in the field he won’t be getting an easy lead today. Whilst Humbert was only fourth to Sky Defender last time he didn’t have the same run of he race and it would be no surprise to see him reverse that form especially with the O’Meara yard in such good form. EL GHAZWANI is usually at his peek around here though gaining his fourth C&D last time and a 4lb rise may not stop him gaining a fifth.
  1. El Ghazwani
  2. Humbert
  3. Sky Defender

Video Replay

