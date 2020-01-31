15:15 Lingfield Fri 31 January 2020
Not really fired for this yard yet in three starts with the last outing being a poor one over C&D (left badly placed). Undergoes another change of headgear in a bid to find some vim and vigour; others mount a more persuasive case.
C&D winner who generally runs consistently although he does give the impression that he needs everything to drop right. Ran a typical sort of race at Wolverhampton last time when finishing third, appeals more for a place than a win.
Four-time C&D winner (only beaten here once) who appreciated the drop to 0-85 company when winning over C&D last time. Back up in grade but has won off a 1lb higher mark in the past; hard to write-off at his favourite venue.
From a yard in good form he wasn't seen to anything like the best effect when fourth to Sky Defender last time over C&D. Take into account he's hasn't won for a while but he's 9lb below his last winning mark; one to consider.
Produced a career-best when winning over C&D last time beating two of today's rivals but very much having the run of the race. Up 6lb for that win he may prove vulnerable off this mark and won't get such an easy time in front here.
On a long losing run but generally runs his race although he steps back up in trip this time with a visor being used for the first time. Generally a front-runner he's been beaten off this mark before and looks vulnerable.
Course winner over 2f further his last win came in claiming company in the summer at Thirsk (1m4f). Dropped to a handy mark now (last handicap win came off 87) he should have come on for his reappearance; may find a couple too good in this grade.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Sky Defender (15/8), El Ghazwani (9/4), Humbert (7/2), Michele Strogoff (9/1), Nonios (10/1), Lexington Law (16/1), Mythical Madness (33/1)
Verdict
- El Ghazwani
- Humbert
- Sky Defender
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.