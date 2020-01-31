Verdict

Lovers Cry Nigel Nott Autumn Trail

The main question here is whether Chelmsford winnercan give that form a further boost and win again despite giving away lumps of weight to the younger types in the field. He should go close and put his experience to good use butandhave already shown that they are capable of winning at this level with the former looking to have the slightly better form. However, it may be worth taking a chance on the Fahey newcomerespecially if the market speaks for this well-bred sort who wouldn’t need to be that useful to make a winning debut.