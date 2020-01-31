14:45 Lingfield Fri 31 January 2020
Sole winner in the field his Chelmsford win over this trip has already been franked and looks a strong piece of form. Penalised for that win and having to give weight all round (only 4yo in the field) his experience should be useful.
Had a fair few chances in minor company and handicaps to break his maiden but only looks modest. Tried in handicaps the last twice he looks harshly handicapped and makes little appeal returned to this company.
Easy to back when returning from five months off last time (took time to settle) she produced a career-best run at Wolverhampton over 6f. Now makes her Polytrack debut (all AW runs on Tapeta); chance if she copes with the drop to 5f and settles.
Showed very little on her debut at Chelmsford over 5f, slow away and finishing well held (beaten 13L). Hard to see her making much of an impact in this given the evidence of her debut.
The sole debutante in the field but from a powerful yard; failed to run as a 2yo despite costing 45,000 guineas (breeze-up purchase). Half-sister to a winner at up to 1m with the dam also winning at up to 1m (2yo 5-6f winner); one to note.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|2
|Key To Power
|3
|8-7
|4/9
|Full Result
|T: M JohnstonJ: J Fanning
Betting
Forecast
Nigel Nott (4/6), Dana Forever (13/8), Autumn Trail (7/2), Lovers Cry (12/1), Baileys Freedom (25/1), Diamonds Dream (66/1)
Verdict
- Lovers Cry
- Nigel Nott
- Autumn Trail
Next Race Off
