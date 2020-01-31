Meetings

14:45 Lingfield Fri 31 January 2020

  • Betway Novice Stakes (Class 5)
  • 5f 6y, Standard
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:58.48sOff time:14:46:15
1
(1)
Nigel Nott13
410-5OR: D
4/6
T: D M SimcockJ: D E Hogan (3)

Sole winner in the field his Chelmsford win over this trip has already been franked and looks a strong piece of form. Penalised for that win and having to give weight all round (only 4yo in the field) his experience should be useful.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(5)
Baileys Freedom6
38-11OR: 60
25/1
T: J J BridgerJ: David Probert

Had a fair few chances in minor company and handicaps to break his maiden but only looks modest. Tried in handicaps the last twice he looks harshly handicapped and makes little appeal returned to this company.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(2)
Dana Forever16
38-6OR: 72
13/8
T: Tom DascombeJ: Jane Elliott

Easy to back when returning from five months off last time (took time to settle) she produced a career-best run at Wolverhampton over 6f. Now makes her Polytrack debut (all AW runs on Tapeta); chance if she copes with the drop to 5f and settles.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(4)
Diamonds Dream20
38-6OR:
66/1
T: Frank BishopJ: Gabriele Malune (3)

Showed very little on her debut at Chelmsford over 5f, slow away and finishing well held (beaten 13L). Hard to see her making much of an impact in this given the evidence of her debut.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(6)
Lovers Cry
38-6OR:
12/1
T: R A FaheyJ: Barry McHugh

The sole debutante in the field but from a powerful yard; failed to run as a 2yo despite costing 45,000 guineas (breeze-up purchase). Half-sister to a winner at up to 1m with the dam also winning at up to 1m (2yo 5-6f winner); one to note.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Autumn Trail62
38-6OR: 68
T: Rae GuestJ: Hollie Doyle

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
2Key To Power38-74/9Full Result
T: M JohnstonJ: J Fanning

Betting

Forecast

Nigel Nott (4/6), Dana Forever (13/8), Autumn Trail (7/2), Lovers Cry (12/1), Baileys Freedom (25/1), Diamonds Dream (66/1)

Verdict

The main question here is whether Chelmsford winner Nigel Nott can give that form a further boost and win again despite giving away lumps of weight to the younger types in the field. He should go close and put his experience to good use but Autumn Trail and Dana Forever have already shown that they are capable of winning at this level with the former looking to have the slightly better form. However, it may be worth taking a chance on the Fahey newcomer LOVERS CRY especially if the market speaks for this well-bred sort who wouldn’t need to be that useful to make a winning debut.
  1. Lovers Cry
  2. Nigel Nott
  3. Autumn Trail

Video Replay

