14:10 Lingfield Fri 31 January 2020
Made huge strides since joining this yard winning eight times including valuable handicaps at up to 1m6f; course winner 1m4f on stable debut. Didn't quite see out last year as well as he started the year; ought to return to winning ways.
One of two that the yard run in this he's proven himself to be a smart performer over staying trips. Highly tried last year (placed in Group company) he looked in need of the race on his return last time; gives his yard a strong hand.
Irish raider who makes his AW/stable debut having shown some smart form when trained in Germany (best when winning a 1m4f Group 2. Failed to win last year in four runs (all in Group races); front-runner and very interesting contender.
Useful sort in handicaps but this looks a tougher test than usual especially as he steps up in trip significantly. Made little impression in a 1m4f handicap here last time (awkward at the start); visor returns, hard to fancy at the weights.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|5
|Grey Britain
|5
|9-5
|7/4
|Full Result
|T: J RyanJ: A Kirby
Betting
Forecast
King's Advice (7/4), Oriental Eagle (15/8), Mildenberger (9/4), Original Choice (14/1)
Verdict
- King's Advice
- Mildenberger
- Oriental Eagle
