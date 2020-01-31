Meetings

14:10 Lingfield Fri 31 January 2020

  • Betway Conditions Stakes (Class 2)
  • 1m 7f 169y, Standard
  • 4 Runners
  • Winner£11,828.002nd£3,542.003rd£1,771.004th£885.005th£443.006th£222.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:3m 20.0sOff time:14:10:12
1
(3)
King's Advice140
69-5OR: 111BFC
7/4
T: M JohnstonJ: J Fanning

Made huge strides since joining this yard winning eight times including valuable handicaps at up to 1m6f; course winner 1m4f on stable debut. Didn't quite see out last year as well as he started the year; ought to return to winning ways.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(4)
Mildenberger27
59-5OR: 106BF
9/4
T: M JohnstonJ: F Norton

One of two that the yard run in this he's proven himself to be a smart performer over staying trips. Highly tried last year (placed in Group company) he looked in need of the race on his return last time; gives his yard a strong hand.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
(1)
Oriental Eaglet1138
69-5OR:
15/8
T: Emmet MullinsJ: A Kirby

Irish raider who makes his AW/stable debut having shown some smart form when trained in Germany (best when winning a 1m4f Group 2. Failed to win last year in four runs (all in Group races); front-runner and very interesting contender.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
(2)
Original Choicev13
69-5OR: 93
14/1
T: N P LittmodenJ: Hollie Doyle

Useful sort in handicaps but this looks a tougher test than usual especially as he steps up in trip significantly. Made little impression in a 1m4f handicap here last time (awkward at the start); visor returns, hard to fancy at the weights.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
5Grey Britain59-57/4Full Result
T: J RyanJ: A Kirby

Forecast

King's Advice (7/4), Oriental Eagle (15/8), Mildenberger (9/4), Original Choice (14/1)

Verdict

Former winner of this event in 2018 with Watersmeet Mark Johnston fires a double salvo this time with two smart types in KING’S ADVICE and Mildenberger. The former who had a tremendous 2019 campaign is taken to get back on track here with the race likely to be run to suit. Oriental Eagle adds some extra spice to the contest having contested better races than this in the past and any market confidence should be noted on his stable debut although the yard are 0-9 with their UK Flat runners.
  1. King's Advice
  2. Mildenberger
  3. Oriental Eagle

