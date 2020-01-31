13:10 Lingfield Fri 31 January 2020
Four-time course winner including at this trip; appears to be thriving of late wining three of his last four races. Comes here searching for a hat-trick, 3lb well-in under a penalty gained for winning decisively over 1m2f here; one to take seriously.
On a long losing run and looks to face a fairly stiff task here running against some recent multiple winners. Failed to cut much ice on his first run for this stable last time out, remains one of the contests lesser lights.
Course winner when with James Tate winning a minor event over 1m2f. However, that remains his only win so far and he's yet to really fire for this yard but he returns from a break under suitable conditions; not to be ignored.
Lightly-raced maiden; has done all his racing on the AW running well on his handicap debut over this trip at Kempton. Failed to back up that run last time over he same C&D (started slowly, not given a hard race); chance based on initial handicap run.
Irish raider who wears blinkers for the first-time having run poorly for the most part since joining this yard. His mark is declining though and it may well be this trip will suit him best; one to watch in the market.
Handicap debutante who returns from a break dropping back in distance having been easy to back when last seen. Sort who looks likely to benefit from stepping into this sphere and better can be expected if he's not wanting for fitness.
Dual C&D winner who has been in fine form since joining this yard completing a hat-tick in December over this sort of trip. Given too much to do off a slow pace last time over C&D; sure to make her presence felt. Engaged 5.00 Chelmsford Thursday.
Betting
Forecast
Noble Peace (11/8), Agent Of Fortune (3/1), Pentimento (13/2), Water's Edge (7/1), Dr Jekyll (9/1), Sir Hamilton (16/1), Persian Lion (16/1)
Verdict
- Noble Peace
- Dr Jekyll
- Pentimento
