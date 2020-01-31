Meetings

13:10 Lingfield Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap (Class 5)
  • 1m 1y, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 36.88sOff time:13:11:01
1
(6)
Noble Peacet7(ex 4)
79-7OR: 70CD
11/8
T: Simon PearceJ: David Probert

Four-time course winner including at this trip; appears to be thriving of late wining three of his last four races. Comes here searching for a hat-trick, 3lb well-in under a penalty gained for winning decisively over 1m2f here; one to take seriously.

2
(7)
Sir Hamiltonp46
59-6OR: 73D
16/1
T: A BaileyJ: Jack Mitchell

On a long losing run and looks to face a fairly stiff task here running against some recent multiple winners. Failed to cut much ice on his first run for this stable last time out, remains one of the contests lesser lights.

3
(1)
Water's Edge124
49-6OR: 73C
7/1
T: George BakerJ: A Kirby

Course winner when with James Tate winning a minor event over 1m2f. However, that remains his only win so far and he's yet to really fire for this yard but he returns from a break under suitable conditions; not to be ignored.

4
(4)
Pentimento9
49-6OR: 73
13/2
T: J R BestJ: Ryan M. Moore (7)

Lightly-raced maiden; has done all his racing on the AW running well on his handicap debut over this trip at Kempton. Failed to back up that run last time over he same C&D (started slowly, not given a hard race); chance based on initial handicap run.

5
(3)
Persian Lionb1,t56
59-6OR: 73
16/1
T: Miss BrownJ: M Dwyer

Irish raider who wears blinkers for the first-time having run poorly for the most part since joining this yard. His mark is declining though and it may well be this trip will suit him best; one to watch in the market.

6
(5)
Dr Jekyll115
49-3OR: 70
9/1
T: D M SimcockJ: D E Hogan (3)

Handicap debutante who returns from a break dropping back in distance having been easy to back when last seen. Sort who looks likely to benefit from stepping into this sphere and better can be expected if he's not wanting for fitness.

7
(2)
Agent Of Fortunep1
59-2OR: 69BFCD
3/1
T: G L MooreJ: Hector Crouch

Dual C&D winner who has been in fine form since joining this yard completing a hat-tick in December over this sort of trip. Given too much to do off a slow pace last time over C&D; sure to make her presence felt. Engaged 5.00 Chelmsford Thursday.

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Noble Peace (11/8), Agent Of Fortune (3/1), Pentimento (13/2), Water's Edge (7/1), Dr Jekyll (9/1), Sir Hamilton (16/1), Persian Lion (16/1)

Verdict

The course form of NOBLE PEACE tilts the scales in his favour especially as he’s well-in under his penalty. He’s thrived in recent weeks and despite facing some in-form and interesting types here should make a bold bid to land his hat-trick. Agent Of Fortune has also been in good form and is feared if she runs here after her Chelmsford exertions on Thursday. Of those expected to improve Dr Jekyll and Pentimento stand out with the former surely capable of better than he’s shown so far.
  1. Noble Peace
  2. Dr Jekyll
  3. Pentimento

Video Replay

