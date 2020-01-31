Verdict

Noble Peace Dr Jekyll Pentimento

The course form oftilts the scales in his favour especially as he’s well-in under his penalty. He’s thrived in recent weeks and despite facing some in-form and interesting types here should make a bold bid to land his hat-trick.has also been in good form and is feared if she runs here after her Chelmsford exertions on Thursday. Of those expected to improveandstand out with the former surely capable of better than he’s shown so far.