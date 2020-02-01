Meetings

00:52 Delta Downs Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Maiden Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$9,450.002nd$3,000.003rd$1,500.004th$1,049.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:55:40
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Mayreese41
48-11OR: 46
13/2
T: Shelton ZenonJ: Devin Magnon
2
(2)
The Lady Rules
58-11OR:
25/1
T: Samuel BreauxJ: Wallynette Rodriguez
3
(3)
Wish For Interest15
68-11OR: 48
7/4
T: Houston CormierJ: Kevin Smith
4
(4)
Ellie's A Wildcat42
48-11OR: 32
16/1
T: Rickey CastilleJ: Carlos Marquez
5
(5)
D'lady Fired Up15
48-11OR: 33D
9/4
T: Steven FlintJ: Timothy Thornton
6
(6)
Mary's Wish14
58-11OR:
33/1
T: Kenward BernisJ: Luis Batista
7
(7)
Siberianproduction15
48-11OR: 40
9/1
T: Jorge LaraJ: Eguard Tejera
8
(8)
Brooklyn's Grip455
48-11OR:
40/1
T: Jaime GonzalezJ: Cipriano Vidana
9
(9)
Elizabeth's Music21
68-11OR: 42
4/1
T: Beverly BurressJ: Joel Dominguez
10
(10)
Missbudlitelime
58-11OR:
22/1
T: Kearney SeguraJ: Gerardo Mora

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Mane Priority21
48-11OR: 26
T: John LadnerJ: Paulina Ramirez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Wish For Interest (7/4), D'lady Fired Up (9/4), Elizabeth's Music (4/1), Mayreese (13/2), Mane Priority (8/1), Siberianproduction (9/1), Ellie's A Wildcat (16/1), Missbudlitelime (22/1), The Lady Rules (25/1), Mary's Wish (33/1), Brooklyn's Grip (40/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
13/8
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
7/2
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
13/2
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
7/1
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
8/1
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
12/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
16/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
80/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 26m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex