15:05 Catterick Fri 31 January 2020

  • Racing TV Winter Season Ticket Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 3f 51y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£4,809.002nd£1,412.003rd£706.004th£353.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 3.9sOff time:15:06:13
1
Casual Cavalierp12
1212-0OR: 106
5/1
T: Tristan DavidsonJ: Harry Reed (3)

Veteran who scored twice last season for Henry Oliver but has yet to strike in four outings for current handler. Run creditably last two starts though and been given a chance by the assessor. Any easing of the ground who help the cause.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Mance Rayderb121
711-12OR: 104D
13/2
T: H HogarthJ: Jamie Hamilton

Landed Carlisle h'cap hurdle last February but has made little impression in four novice chases so far this campaign. Eased 8lb over last two runs and possible first-time blinkers may liven him up, so a revival not out of the question.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Event Of Sivolap,t36
611-8OR: 100
9/1
T: M WalfordJ: Thomas Dowson

Ex-French conditions chase winner who made his British chasing bow off 119 three starts ago. Hasn't shown much so far for current handler but has plumetted 19lb in total. May be worth a glance for any market interest this time.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Bering Upsun51
911-4OR: 96BF
5/2
T: J EwartJ: B S Hughes

Failed to score over timber but made winning chasing debut at Kelso 2m1f in October. Two poor runs since over shorter on heavy ground, so step up in trip on a better surface may help the cause. Yard in fine form (4-13) of late.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Knocknamona19
911-0OR: 92
8/1
T: Micky HammondJ: A P Cawley

Yard had five winners in last fortnight. Comfortable scorer at Carlisle last February on easy ground but has run poorly all six starts so far this season and looks out of form. Hard to enthuse over despite falling mark.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Jolie Crickettep1,t25
810-2OR: 80
13/2
T: N W AlexanderJ: Lucy Alexander

Went close when second at Sedgefield 2m3f in November off 5lb higher but nothing to write home about in three starts since then over shorter. Return to this trip looks right move though and first-time cheekpieces may also be a good move.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Take The Crownt36
1110-2OR: 80
50/1
T: P WinksJ: Alison Clarke (7)

Shown nothing in two starts under Rules for current yard since returning from three seasons between the flags. Pulled up 4 out at Sedgefield last time when tailed off and looks to face a very stiff task on that evidence.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Stormy Reception22
610-0OR: 74
5/1
T: C GrantJ: Ross Chapman

Maiden who is 4lb wrong at the weights and hasn't looked likely to get involved on any of her seven career starts. Drops back in trip having stuggled beyond 3m but faces a very tough task.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Zakety Zakp22
910-0OR: 72
12/1
T: C GrantJ: Sean Quinlan

Very lightly raced over last four seasons since winning Wetherby novices handicap hurdle back in October 2016. Poor form both starts following return from long absence and is impossible to recommend from 6lb out of the handicap.

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Bering Upsun (5/2), Casual Cavalier (5/1), Stormy Reception (5/1), Jolie Crickette (13/2), Mance Rayder (13/2), Knocknamona (8/1), Event Of Sivola (9/1), Zakety Zak (12/1), Take The Crown (50/1)

Verdict

A chance is taken that BERING UPSUN, whose yard is in good form and who will be suited by the step back up in trip, can bounce back to the form of his win at Kelso in October. Casual Cavalier is one of the few who comes here in fair form and is a danger despite having plenty of weight, while the first-time cheekpices and a return to this distance may see Jolie Crickette perform better than of late. It may be worth monitoring the market for any interest in either Event Of Sivola or Mance Rayder, both of whom have been given a chance by the handicapper if able to find some old form.
  1. Bering Upsun
  2. Jolie Crickette
  3. Casual Cavalier

Video Replay

