15:05 Catterick Fri 31 January 2020
Veteran who scored twice last season for Henry Oliver but has yet to strike in four outings for current handler. Run creditably last two starts though and been given a chance by the assessor. Any easing of the ground who help the cause.
Landed Carlisle h'cap hurdle last February but has made little impression in four novice chases so far this campaign. Eased 8lb over last two runs and possible first-time blinkers may liven him up, so a revival not out of the question.
Ex-French conditions chase winner who made his British chasing bow off 119 three starts ago. Hasn't shown much so far for current handler but has plumetted 19lb in total. May be worth a glance for any market interest this time.
Failed to score over timber but made winning chasing debut at Kelso 2m1f in October. Two poor runs since over shorter on heavy ground, so step up in trip on a better surface may help the cause. Yard in fine form (4-13) of late.
Yard had five winners in last fortnight. Comfortable scorer at Carlisle last February on easy ground but has run poorly all six starts so far this season and looks out of form. Hard to enthuse over despite falling mark.
Went close when second at Sedgefield 2m3f in November off 5lb higher but nothing to write home about in three starts since then over shorter. Return to this trip looks right move though and first-time cheekpieces may also be a good move.
Shown nothing in two starts under Rules for current yard since returning from three seasons between the flags. Pulled up 4 out at Sedgefield last time when tailed off and looks to face a very stiff task on that evidence.
Maiden who is 4lb wrong at the weights and hasn't looked likely to get involved on any of her seven career starts. Drops back in trip having stuggled beyond 3m but faces a very tough task.
Very lightly raced over last four seasons since winning Wetherby novices handicap hurdle back in October 2016. Poor form both starts following return from long absence and is impossible to recommend from 6lb out of the handicap.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Bering Upsun (5/2), Casual Cavalier (5/1), Stormy Reception (5/1), Jolie Crickette (13/2), Mance Rayder (13/2), Knocknamona (8/1), Event Of Sivola (9/1), Zakety Zak (12/1), Take The Crown (50/1)
Verdict
- Bering Upsun
- Jolie Crickette
- Casual Cavalier
