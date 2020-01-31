14:35 Catterick Fri 31 January 2020
Made it 2-2 here when showing good attitude to score over C&D last month. Raised 6lb but capable 5lb conditional balances things up, so every chance he will go very close again.
Has loooked short of gears on last two starts over shorter trips but takes a fair step up and has stamina to prove. First-time cheekpieces applied and has red-hot jockey (28%) on board. Win and two seconds from previous visits here.
Went close at Sedgefield on Boxing Day and gained due reward last time, making all here to win well over extended 2m3f. Much further to go here and is 6lb higher, but not out of it if he stays.
Six-race maiden who had been off for seven months prior to weakening 2 out over shorter on seasonal bow at Doncaster last time. Almost 6f further to travel but should strip fitter now off 3lb lower. Yard going through a quiet spell though.
1lb out of handicap despite 5lb rise following C&D win last time in Class 5 company. Raised steeply in grade so more needed, but clearly in fine fettle and gets plenty of weight all round. Yard 2-6 of late.
Betting
Forecast
Teescomponents Lad (9/4), Enfin Phil (3/1), Mamoo (10/3), Reve (4/1), Talktomenow (9/1)
Verdict
- Reve
- Mamoo
- Enfin Phil
