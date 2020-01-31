Meetings

14:35 Catterick Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • jumpingforjoy On Racing TV Handicap Hurdle (Class 3)
  • 3m 1f 71y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner£6,758.002nd£1,984.003rd£992.004th£496.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:6m 32.1sOff time:14:35:30
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Revet45
611-13OR: 126CD
4/1
T: M KeighleyJ: Patrick Cowley (5)

Made it 2-2 here when showing good attitude to score over C&D last month. Raised 6lb but capable 5lb conditional balances things up, so every chance he will go very close again.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Teescomponents Ladp136
711-12OR: 125C
9/4
T: G BoanasJ: B S Hughes

Has loooked short of gears on last two starts over shorter trips but takes a fair step up and has stamina to prove. First-time cheekpieces applied and has red-hot jockey (28%) on board. Win and two seconds from previous visits here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Enfin Philp22
611-9OR: 122C
3/1
T: Micky HammondJ: A P Cawley

Went close at Sedgefield on Boxing Day and gained due reward last time, making all here to win well over extended 2m3f. Much further to go here and is 6lb higher, but not out of it if he stays.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Talktomenowp49
611-1OR: 114
9/1
T: W GreatrexJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Six-race maiden who had been off for seven months prior to weakening 2 out over shorter on seasonal bow at Doncaster last time. Almost 6f further to travel but should strip fitter now off 3lb lower. Yard going through a quiet spell though.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Mamoop30
710-0OR: 98CD
10/3
T: Sam EnglandJ: Jonathan England

1lb out of handicap despite 5lb rise following C&D win last time in Class 5 company. Raised steeply in grade so more needed, but clearly in fine fettle and gets plenty of weight all round. Yard 2-6 of late.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Teescomponents Lad (9/4), Enfin Phil (3/1), Mamoo (10/3), Reve (4/1), Talktomenow (9/1)

Verdict

The two recent C&D winners are probably the ones to concentrate on here with stamina doubts hanging over each of their three rivals. Top weight REVE gets the vote having stayed on well when scoring here last month and his yard has a 28% winning strike-rate at this venue. Mamoo receives a lot of weight and should make a race of it. It will be inetresting to see how he handles this much higher grade. Enfin Phil looks best of the other three having scored here last time over 2m3f. If he stays he may be a danger.
  1. Reve
  2. Mamoo
  3. Enfin Phil

Video Replay

