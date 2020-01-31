13:00 Catterick Fri 31 January 2020
Fair Flat maiden who was friendless in the market when winning on his hurdles debut over C&D but ran out a cosy winner. Good third under a penalty at Musselburgh last time (made effort soon enough); may yet progress further.
Fell on his stable/GB debut having traded blows with another faller from some way out at Musselburgh last time. That race has proved strong form and given his French hurdles win on debut he's worth another chance in this.
Runner-up on both his hurdles starts he's a promising sort over obstacles although his last run at Newcastle demonstrated the need for a longer trip. Ought to be in the mix again although this trip does look on the short side.
Modest sort on the Flat who makes his hurdling debut having finally got off the mark at Chelmsford last time. Successful in headgear on the Flat he won't be found wanting for stamina although his overall form leaves him with a hard task on debut.
Fair sort on the Flat who won three times last year at up to 1m5f when with Mick Channon. In good hands now for a jumping campaign with plenty of jumping relations in his pedigree; one to note in the market.
Maiden on the Flat albeit a fairly useful one when with Tom Dascombe staying 1m4f. Didn't look the most straightforward on his hurdling debut over C&D making little impression and may well need some more time.
Won twice on the Flat from five starts despite having three different trainers winning on his last start on the level for Roger Charlton. An 85,000 guineas purchase he fell four out on his hurdling debut; back from a break, must be respected.
Fair sort on the Flat at one stage for Michael Dods he appeared to lose his way in that sphere; subsequently sold for 5,000 guineas. Went with little promise on his hurdling debut at Hereford earlier in the month; best watched.
Flat maiden who stayed 1m2f but did look a little quirky at times although none of that trait surfaced on his hurdling debut at Ludlow. Third to a couple of useful types he took well to the task; may well improve further.
Flat winner at 1m2f he showed a little more on his second hurdles over C&D although he was well behind the winner (Extreme Force). Needs another run for a mark and it may well be that handicaps are to be his forte.
Betting
Forecast
Extreme Force (3/1), Black Abbey (3/1), Ragnar (4/1), Earl Of Harrow (11/2), Guena Des Mottes (7/1), Sarasota Star (8/1), Calevade (33/1), Guandi (33/1), The Rutland Rebel (50/1), Ride The Monkey (100/1)
Verdict
- Earl Of Harrow
- Extreme Force
- Black Abbey
