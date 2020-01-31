Meetings

13:00 Catterick Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Racing To School Juvenile Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 1m 7f 156y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£4,159.002nd£1,221.003rd£611.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:3m 52.0sOff time:13:00:42
1
Extreme Force30
411-4OR: 122CD
3/1
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Fair Flat maiden who was friendless in the market when winning on his hurdles debut over C&D but ran out a cosy winner. Good third under a penalty at Musselburgh last time (made effort soon enough); may yet progress further.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Guena Des Mottes53
411-4OR:
7/1
T: B PaulingJ: D A Jacob

Fell on his stable/GB debut having traded blows with another faller from some way out at Musselburgh last time. That race has proved strong form and given his French hurdles win on debut he's worth another chance in this.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Black Abbey11
410-12OR: 119BF
3/1
T: H WhittingtonJ: B S Hughes

Runner-up on both his hurdles starts he's a promising sort over obstacles although his last run at Newcastle demonstrated the need for a longer trip. Ought to be in the mix again although this trip does look on the short side.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Calevadep17
410-12OR:
33/1
T: B HaslamJ: R P McLernon

Modest sort on the Flat who makes his hurdling debut having finally got off the mark at Chelmsford last time. Successful in headgear on the Flat he won't be found wanting for stamina although his overall form leaves him with a hard task on debut.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Earl Of Harrow115
410-12OR:
11/2
T: W GreatrexJ: G Sheehan

Fair sort on the Flat who won three times last year at up to 1m5f when with Mick Channon. In good hands now for a jumping campaign with plenty of jumping relations in his pedigree; one to note in the market.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Guandi22
410-12OR:
33/1
T: Oliver GreenallJ: Henry Brooke

Maiden on the Flat albeit a fairly useful one when with Tom Dascombe staying 1m4f. Didn't look the most straightforward on his hurdling debut over C&D making little impression and may well need some more time.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Ragnar119
410-12OR: BF
4/1
T: P J HobbsJ: T J O'Brien

Won twice on the Flat from five starts despite having three different trainers winning on his last start on the level for Roger Charlton. An 85,000 guineas purchase he fell four out on his hurdling debut; back from a break, must be respected.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
Ride The Monkey28
410-12OR:
100/1
T: Oliver GreenallJ: David England

Fair sort on the Flat at one stage for Michael Dods he appeared to lose his way in that sphere; subsequently sold for 5,000 guineas. Went with little promise on his hurdling debut at Hereford earlier in the month; best watched.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Sarasota Starh114
410-12OR:
8/1
T: M KeighleyJ: Patrick Cowley (5)

Flat maiden who stayed 1m2f but did look a little quirky at times although none of that trait surfaced on his hurdling debut at Ludlow. Third to a couple of useful types he took well to the task; may well improve further.

Last RunWatch last race
10
The Rutland Rebel45
410-12OR:
50/1
T: Micky HammondJ: Joe Colliver

Flat winner at 1m2f he showed a little more on his second hurdles over C&D although he was well behind the winner (Extreme Force). Needs another run for a mark and it may well be that handicaps are to be his forte.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Extreme Force (3/1), Black Abbey (3/1), Ragnar (4/1), Earl Of Harrow (11/2), Guena Des Mottes (7/1), Sarasota Star (8/1), Calevade (33/1), Guandi (33/1), The Rutland Rebel (50/1), Ride The Monkey (100/1)

Verdict

An interesting novice hurdle with several possibilities although there are question marks against most of the main contenders. Extreme Force sets the standard having already won over C&D but he may be anchored by his penalty again and the same could be said of Guena Des Mottes who has bounce back from a fall last time. Ragnar was another who fell on his debut and he’ll need to tidy his jumping up with Black Abbey looking to need further than this sharp 2m. EARL OF HARROW was useful on the Flat last year and given his pedigree he looks as though he’ll take to the jumping game having joined the Greatrex yard; he may well be able to make a winning debut.
  1. Earl Of Harrow
  2. Extreme Force
  3. Black Abbey

Video Replay

