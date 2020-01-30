Verdict

Tea Clipper Earth Moor Espoir De Romay

Some progressive and unexposed sorts in here, none more so than the unbeaten, who has gone up just 5lb for winning on his handicap bow at Huntingdon last month. He is preferred to recent Taunton scorer, who is also on a winning streak.will appreciate the drop in trip after being outstayed at Newcastle, and goes handicapping with more to offer.