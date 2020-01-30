13:45 Wincanton Thu 30 January 2020
Won on his penultimate start over hurdles at Warwick, and improved again when third of 8 to Prince Kayf in a novice at Newcastle last time. Outstayed over 2¾m there, and return to shorter will suit now handicapping.
Has shown very little since he scored over hurdles at Clonmel in October 2018, and switch to current yard from Gordon Elliott brought about no improvement last time. Best left alone until showing more.
Latter of two handicap wins came over 2m5f here in November, but went up a harsh-looking 11lb for that, and couldn't get competitive at Cheltenham on latest start. This trip a tad sharp, and she looks opposable from her current mark.
Fontwell win in October for this rider his fourth over hurdles and first on soft ground. Another solid effort next time at Taunton, and excuses at Chepstow last time, when failing to stay an extended 2m7f. Not dismissed.
Has now won his last three over hurdles, defying a 441-day absence when winning on his handicap debut at Taunton last time, beating River Bray. Every chance, assuming he doesn't 'bounce' on his second outing after such an absence.
Hasn't taken to chasing, but a dual winner over hurdles as a novice, and right back to form when chasing home Earth Moor at Taunton last time. Back up in the weights for that, but not handicapped out of things if in the same form.
Dual winner last term, including here, and better effort this term when third of 10 to Coded Message in an extended 3m mares handicap at Kempton last time. Drops markedly in trip here, and could prove vulnerable.
Returned to hurdles after unseating over fences last time (his second start in that sphere). Last win came on his hurdles debut, and has a little to prove against some unexposed rivals.
Useful chaser at his best, but he has been out of sorts in that sphere on recent starts, and his form over hurdles gives him a bit to find, even if back to his best.
Won a couple of Chepstow handicaps last season, but he has not fired fully in 2019/20, and latest mid-field finish at Taunton last month did not suggest a full-scale revival was on the cards.
Prolific and progressive last season, winning six times, but has returned with a whimper this winter, and makes no appeal on the evidence of two runs last month.
Tea Clipper (10/3), Espoir De Romay (7/2), Danse Idol (7/2), Earth Moor (6/1), Misty Bloom (6/1), Hygrove Percy (7/1), River Bray (8/1), Espalion (9/1), Lungarno Palace (16/1), Lillington (40/1), Uno Mas (50/1), Kuiper Belt (150/1)
- Tea Clipper
- Earth Moor
- Espoir De Romay
