14:30 Southwell Thu 30 January 2020
Progressive; maintained his 100% record on the AW when rallying to see off Shine On Brendan by ½L at Wolverhampton (6f) earlier this month; has been allocated an opening mark of 84 for handicap/Fibresand debut.
Went down all guns blazing from the front when losing her unbeaten AW record (3-4) to Ayr Harbour at Newcastle (7f) three weeks ago; 2-2 over this C&D (Class 5) and merits the utmost respect.
Joined Mick Appleby out of a Wolverhampton seller; 2-5 for his new trainer, including a C&D win (December); higher in the weights, so on paper this looks to be a challenging assignment, although the 7lb claim of George Rooke is considered helpful.
Cost a mere £800 as a yearling, but has shown some ability in three starts in novice company - runner-up at odds of 40-1 on Brighton debut (7f, good to soft); it will come as a surprise if he can win this race on handicap debut.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Will To Win (6/4), Speed Merchant (11/4), Dark Regard (11/4), Dashing Roger (6/1)
Verdict
- Dark Regard
- Will To Win
- Speed Merchant
