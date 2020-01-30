Verdict

Dark Regard Will To Win Speed Merchant

A small but fairly select field. The 7lb claim of George Rooke is considered helpful in boosting the chances of Mick Appleby'salthough the pair to concentrate upon are the handicap debutantand the thoroughly tough. The selection lost her unbeaten AW record (3-4) when upped-in-trip at Newcastle (7f) three weeks ago. However, there were plenty of positives to take from that performance (not least her unwavering attitude) and she's strongly fancied to make it 3-3 on the Fibresand at Southwell.