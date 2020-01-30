Meetings

14:30 Southwell Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Ladbrokes Football Acca Boosty Handicap (Class 4)
  • 6f 16y, Standard
  • 4 Runners
  • Winner£5,208.002nd£1,550.003rd£774.004th£387.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 15.3sOff time:14:31:18
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(3)
Will To Win24
39-7OR: 84D
6/4
T: S CrisfordJ: Jack Mitchell

Progressive; maintained his 100% record on the AW when rallying to see off Shine On Brendan by ½L at Wolverhampton (6f) earlier this month; has been allocated an opening mark of 84 for handicap/Fibresand debut.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(1)
Dark Regard21
39-5OR: 82CD
11/4
T: M JohnstonJ: P J McDonald

Went down all guns blazing from the front when losing her unbeaten AW record (3-4) to Ayr Harbour at Newcastle (7f) three weeks ago; 2-2 over this C&D (Class 5) and merits the utmost respect.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(4)
Speed Merchantp8
38-10OR: 73CD
11/4
T: M ApplebyJ: George Rooke (7)

Joined Mick Appleby out of a Wolverhampton seller; 2-5 for his new trainer, including a C&D win (December); higher in the weights, so on paper this looks to be a challenging assignment, although the 7lb claim of George Rooke is considered helpful.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(2)
Dashing Roger30
38-7OR: 70
6/1
T: W StoneJ: Hollie Doyle

Cost a mere £800 as a yearling, but has shown some ability in three starts in novice company - runner-up at odds of 40-1 on Brighton debut (7f, good to soft); it will come as a surprise if he can win this race on handicap debut.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Will To Win (6/4), Speed Merchant (11/4), Dark Regard (11/4), Dashing Roger (6/1)

Verdict

A small but fairly select field. The 7lb claim of George Rooke is considered helpful in boosting the chances of Mick Appleby's Speed Merchant although the pair to concentrate upon are the handicap debutant Will To Win and the thoroughly tough DARK REGARD. The selection lost her unbeaten AW record (3-4) when upped-in-trip at Newcastle (7f) three weeks ago. However, there were plenty of positives to take from that performance (not least her unwavering attitude) and she's strongly fancied to make it 3-3 on the Fibresand at Southwell.
  1. Dark Regard
  2. Will To Win
  3. Speed Merchant

Video Replay

