Next Race Off

23:46 Golden Gate Fields Thu 30 January 2020
Abandoned
- Race 7 - Maiden Claiming
- 5f 110y,
- 7 Runners
- Winner$6,931.002nd$2,200.003rd$1,100.004th$770.00
- Surface: Dirt
Cloth number
1
(1)
38-8OR: 57
8/1
2
(2)
Charming Angelb120
38-8OR: 59
20/1
3
(3)
38-8OR: 76
3/1
4
(4)
38-8OR: 77
6/1
5
(5)
38-8OR: 35
20/1
6
(6)
38-8OR: 72BF
5/2
7
(7)
38-8OR: 73BF
8/5
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Gray Lives Matter (8/5), Sure Shot Anna (5/2), Sadie Bluegrass (3/1), Pacific Silence (6/1), Keepinmypromise (8/1), Charming Angel (20/1), Firstclasstoparis (20/1)
