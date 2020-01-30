Meetings
23:16 Golden Gate Fields Thu 30 January 2020
Abandoned
- Race 6 - Claiming
- 1m,
- 7 Runners
- Winner$6,552.002nd$2,080.003rd$1,040.004th$728.00
- Surface: Dirt
Cloth number
1
(1)
48-11OR: 81
8/5
2
(2)
48-11OR: 74D
9/5
3
(3)
48-11OR: 67D
15/1
4
(4)
48-11OR: 76D
15/1
5
(5)
48-11OR: 82BFD
3/1
6
(6)
48-11OR: 70
20/1
7
(7)
48-11OR: 64D
8/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Bold Ante (8/5), Waverly Way (9/5), Sure Magic (3/1), English Empress (8/1), Lizzy's Inthegame (15/1), Why Are U So Sweet (15/1), Run For A Million (20/1)
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
