Next Race Off

21:43 Golden Gate Fields Thu 30 January 2020
Abandoned
- Race 3 - Claiming
- 1m,
- 6 Runners
- Winner$8,190.002nd$2,600.003rd$1,299.004th$910.00
- Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
78-11OR: 98D
5/1
2
(2)
78-11OR: 100D
7/2
3
(3)
Gray Gem26
58-11OR: 98BFD
5/2
4
(4)
78-11OR: 101D
6/1
5
(5)
78-11OR: 100D
4/1
6
(6)
King Eddieb11
58-11OR: 90D
3/1
Forecast
Gray Gem (5/2), King Eddie (3/1), Speed Saver (7/2), Crazy Prophet (4/1), Conquest Sabre Cat (5/1), Native Chieftain (6/1)
