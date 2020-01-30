Verdict

Dusky Hercules Special Princess Kestrel Valley

for trainer David Pipe got off the mark at the fifth time of asking for connections landing an Exeter novices' handicap hurdle on soft ground over a similar trip last month and can add to that victory here off a 4lb lower mark. The Shantou gelding can see off the attentions of last time out winnerand C&D winnerfor trainer Rebecca Curtis. It would come as no surprise to witness improved efforts from the Evan Williams-trainedandfor trainer Tim Vaughan.