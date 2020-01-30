Meetings

15:45 Ffos Las Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • 'Happy Birthday Laura' Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 7f 191y, Heavy
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:6m 57.5sOff time:15:46:20
1
Dusky Herculesp55
611-12OR: 109
9/2
T: D PipeJ: Mr Fergus Gillard (7)

Off the mark at the fifth time of asking for connections landing an Exeter novices' handicap hurdle on soft ground over a similar trip off a 4lb lower mark. Could well still have more to give.

Last RunWatch last race
2
No Rematch30
611-12OR: 109
7/2
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge

Has shown little to enthuse about in five starts over hurdles including a 35L reversal at Uttoxeter late last month. Best watched on this occasion unless the market has other ideas.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Norwegian Woods35
711-12OR: 109D
25/1
T: Tim VaughanJ: Alan Johns

Was being given chances by the handicapper based on previous runs and made that count when 8L winner of 2m4f Southwell handicap hurdle last month. Well held from his revised mark at Wetherby but no surprise to see an improved effort here.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Call Me Sid47
811-10OR: 107
11/2
T: Mrs J MasonJ: Mr P Mason (7)

Sole win in eight starts over hurdles came when springing a 100/1 shock at Ludlow 2 years ago. Mixed messages in a couple of starts last month and not a forlorn hope but others look more convincing.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Alf 'n' Dor103
911-7OR: 104C
50/1
T: P BowenJ: J E Moore

Struggling over the larger obstacles of late, noted in running for his slow and hesitant jumping. One from nine over hurdles and remains to be seen if the switch to timber will freshen him up.

Last RunWatch last race
6
The Wallace Line14
911-5OR: 102
9/1
T: Christian WilliamsJ: G Sheehan

Sole success from 15 starts over hurdles to date came in a three-year-old contest at Fontwell on good ground in October 2014. Well held in a couple of starts around the turn of the year and needs a sizable improvement to mix it here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Waiheke27
711-5OR: 102
13/2
T: Henry OliverJ: L Heard

Second over 2m3½f at Chepstow in November posting her best performance for some time before another dismal effort at Hereford over 3m1½f on heavy ground earlier this month. Others more compelling.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Kestrel Valleyh,t17
611-1OR: 98
10/1
T: M SheppardJ: Jamie Bargary

Broke her duck at the 14th attempt at Lingfield over 2m7f on heavy ground last time, when scoring eased down by a wide margin. Life more difficult off a 13lb higher mark.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Special Princess42
1010-10OR: 93BFCD
7/1
T: Miss R CurtisJ: Aidan Coleman

Solid form at this track winning on both visits here including a win over C&D in October off a 19lb lower mark. Excuses at Hereford when last seen in December and a leading contender in this company.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Steel Native27
910-10OR: 93CD
11/1
T: D A ReesJ: Richard Patrick (3)

Course winner that has also won over a similar trip. Has produced a number of disappointing efforts since November and appears to have a bit to prove in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Way Of The Worldp49
910-0OR: 75
33/1
T: Sheila LewisJ: Sean Houlihan (3)

Miserly return of the sole win in 21 starts over timber. Well down the field in a couple of starts since November and hard to recommend on current evidence.

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

No Rematch (7/2), Dusky Hercules (9/2), Call Me Sid (11/2), Waiheke (13/2), Special Princess (7/1), The Wallace Line (9/1), Kestrel Valley (10/1), Steel Native (11/1), Norwegian Woods (25/1), Way Of The World (33/1), Alf 'n' Dor (50/1)

Verdict

DUSKY HERCULES for trainer David Pipe got off the mark at the fifth time of asking for connections landing an Exeter novices' handicap hurdle on soft ground over a similar trip last month and can add to that victory here off a 4lb lower mark. The Shantou gelding can see off the attentions of last time out winner Kestrel Valley and C&D winner Special Princess for trainer Rebecca Curtis. It would come as no surprise to witness improved efforts from the Evan Williams-trained No Rematch and Norwegian Woods for trainer Tim Vaughan.
  1. Dusky Hercules
  2. Special Princess
  3. Kestrel Valley

Video Replay

