15:45 Ffos Las Thu 30 January 2020
Off the mark at the fifth time of asking for connections landing an Exeter novices' handicap hurdle on soft ground over a similar trip off a 4lb lower mark. Could well still have more to give.
Has shown little to enthuse about in five starts over hurdles including a 35L reversal at Uttoxeter late last month. Best watched on this occasion unless the market has other ideas.
Was being given chances by the handicapper based on previous runs and made that count when 8L winner of 2m4f Southwell handicap hurdle last month. Well held from his revised mark at Wetherby but no surprise to see an improved effort here.
Sole win in eight starts over hurdles came when springing a 100/1 shock at Ludlow 2 years ago. Mixed messages in a couple of starts last month and not a forlorn hope but others look more convincing.
Struggling over the larger obstacles of late, noted in running for his slow and hesitant jumping. One from nine over hurdles and remains to be seen if the switch to timber will freshen him up.
Sole success from 15 starts over hurdles to date came in a three-year-old contest at Fontwell on good ground in October 2014. Well held in a couple of starts around the turn of the year and needs a sizable improvement to mix it here.
Second over 2m3½f at Chepstow in November posting her best performance for some time before another dismal effort at Hereford over 3m1½f on heavy ground earlier this month. Others more compelling.
Broke her duck at the 14th attempt at Lingfield over 2m7f on heavy ground last time, when scoring eased down by a wide margin. Life more difficult off a 13lb higher mark.
Solid form at this track winning on both visits here including a win over C&D in October off a 19lb lower mark. Excuses at Hereford when last seen in December and a leading contender in this company.
Course winner that has also won over a similar trip. Has produced a number of disappointing efforts since November and appears to have a bit to prove in this contest.
Miserly return of the sole win in 21 starts over timber. Well down the field in a couple of starts since November and hard to recommend on current evidence.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
No Rematch (7/2), Dusky Hercules (9/2), Call Me Sid (11/2), Waiheke (13/2), Special Princess (7/1), The Wallace Line (9/1), Kestrel Valley (10/1), Steel Native (11/1), Norwegian Woods (25/1), Way Of The World (33/1), Alf 'n' Dor (50/1)
Verdict
- Dusky Hercules
- Special Princess
- Kestrel Valley
