15:15 Ffos Las Thu 30 January 2020
Veteran looking for a first win over the larger obstacles in four starts. May have been over-whelmed on his latest start in a class 2 contest at Chepstow over Christmas and will be better suited in this company.
Won an Irish point-yo-point at the third attempt in March. 120-rated over hurdles the Scorpion gelding may need this run on chasing debut.
Consistent sort who has been shaping well in a number of runs over fences but is still looking for a breakthrough success in six starts with initial promise appearing to be leveling out.
Winner of two of his 16 starts over hurdles. Well held in a number of starts since March but a switch to the larger obstacles may rekindle enthusiasm.
Has started to put together an encouraging run of form in a couple of starts at Chepstow and Lingfield since the turn of the year. Up in trip but has a number of conditions to suit.
Winner over hurdles at this venue in November on soft ground. Without success in six starts over fences and hasn't looked a winner in waiting in this division for some time.
Early promise of a couple of hurdling efforts 12 months ago have appeared to dissipate in a number of below-par performances since May. Hard to make a case for.
Well held on chasing debut over C&D in June and switches back to fences following a couple of desperate efforts over hurdles last July. Needs to take a big step forward to get competitive in this company.
Betting
Forecast
Keep Wondering (3/1), The Gipper (9/2), Arcade Attraction (5/1), Driftwood Haze (6/1), Twasn't The Plan (8/1), Bonne Question (8/1), Never Equalled (9/1), Robin Of Sherwood (14/1)
Verdict
- The Gipper
- Keep Wondering
- Twasn't The Plan
