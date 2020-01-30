Meetings

15:15 Ffos Las Thu 30 January 2020

  • Best Western Diplomat Hotel & Spa Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 3f 83y, Heavy
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 36.3sOff time:15:16:27
1
Driftwood Haze34
1212-0OR: 122C
6/1
T: P C DandoJ: Mitchell Bastyan (5)

Veteran looking for a first win over the larger obstacles in four starts. May have been over-whelmed on his latest start in a class 2 contest at Chepstow over Christmas and will be better suited in this company.

2
Keep Wonderingt30
611-12OR: 120BF
3/1
T: P J HobbsJ: D Crosse

Won an Irish point-yo-point at the third attempt in March. 120-rated over hurdles the Scorpion gelding may need this run on chasing debut.

3
Twasn't The Planh,t24
711-7OR: 115
8/1
T: Tim VaughanJ: Alan Johns

Consistent sort who has been shaping well in a number of runs over fences but is still looking for a breakthrough success in six starts with initial promise appearing to be leveling out.

4
Bonne Question12
1111-4OR: 112C
8/1
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: R T Dunne

Winner of two of his 16 starts over hurdles. Well held in a number of starts since March but a switch to the larger obstacles may rekindle enthusiasm.

5
The Gipperp17
1011-2OR: 110C
9/2
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge

Has started to put together an encouraging run of form in a couple of starts at Chepstow and Lingfield since the turn of the year. Up in trip but has a number of conditions to suit.

6
Never Equalledb30
1111-2OR: 110C
9/1
T: B J LlewellynJ: Robert Williams (3)

Winner over hurdles at this venue in November on soft ground. Without success in six starts over fences and hasn't looked a winner in waiting in this division for some time.

7
Arcade Attraction63
611-1OR: 109
5/1
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Conor Ring (3)

Early promise of a couple of hurdling efforts 12 months ago have appeared to dissipate in a number of below-par performances since May. Hard to make a case for.

8
Robin Of Sherwood194
710-0OR: 93
14/1
T: D A ReesJ: J E Moore

Well held on chasing debut over C&D in June and switches back to fences following a couple of desperate efforts over hurdles last July. Needs to take a big step forward to get competitive in this company.

Betting

Forecast

Keep Wondering (3/1), The Gipper (9/2), Arcade Attraction (5/1), Driftwood Haze (6/1), Twasn't The Plan (8/1), Bonne Question (8/1), Never Equalled (9/1), Robin Of Sherwood (14/1)

Verdict

Trainer Evan Williams saddles 10 runners at this meeting today and can prepare a winner in the shape of THE GIPPER. The 10-year-old son of King's Theatre can get off the mark at the eighth time of asking for connections at the expense of the Phillip Hobbs-trained Keep Wondering on chasing introduction here. Veterans, Driftwood Haze and Bonne Question can both give a good account while the Tim Vaughan-trained Twasn't The Plan should not be taken lightly.
  1. The Gipper
  2. Keep Wondering
  3. Twasn't The Plan

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

