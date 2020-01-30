14:45 Ffos Las Thu 30 January 2020
Genuine sort. Possibly needed the run on return to action at Lingfield earlier this month, disappointing over a similar trip. More than likely to give a good account of himself in first-time cheekpieces.
125-rated over hurdles the Multiplex gelding posted a career best effort over the larger obstacles finishing second to Court Master beaten ¾L last month on soft ground. More likely than some to run his race here.
Has produced a couple of decent efforts over fences since making his debut at Exeter last month. Worth a check in the market dropping in class.
Capable 137-rated handicap hurdler, the Jeremy gelding ran with credit on chasing introduction in an Exeter 2m3f novices' handicap earlier this month. Likely to improve.
Five-race maiden over fences. Dismal effort at Haydock when last seen in November but comes in for consideration on the back of a couple of encouraging performances last year. No surprise to witness an improved showing.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Kateson (11/8), Jammy George (11/4), Mr Clarkson (7/2), Present Value (8/1), Theligny (9/1), Jammin Masters (11/1)
Verdict
- Jammin Masters
- Mr Clarkson
- Kateson
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.