Meetings

14:45 Ffos Las Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • 'Congratulations Evan Williams On 1000th Winner' Beginners' Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 7f 177y, Heavy
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:7m 7.1sOff time:14:45:21
1
Jammin Mastersp123
911-0OR: 132D
11/1
T: W GreatrexJ: D A Jacob

Genuine sort. Possibly needed the run on return to action at Lingfield earlier this month, disappointing over a similar trip. More than likely to give a good account of himself in first-time cheekpieces.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Jammy Georgep43
711-0OR: 131
11/4
T: H WhittingtonJ: G Sheehan

125-rated over hurdles the Multiplex gelding posted a career best effort over the larger obstacles finishing second to Court Master beaten ¾L last month on soft ground. More likely than some to run his race here.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Kateson33
711-0OR: 137
11/8
T: Tom LaceyJ: R T Dunne

Has produced a couple of decent efforts over fences since making his debut at Exeter last month. Worth a check in the market dropping in class.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Mr Clarksonb,t29
811-0OR: 135
7/2
T: D PipeJ: David Noonan

Capable 137-rated handicap hurdler, the Jeremy gelding ran with credit on chasing introduction in an Exeter 2m3f novices' handicap earlier this month. Likely to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Thelignyt68
911-0OR: 134
9/1
T: Tim VaughanJ: Alan Johns

Five-race maiden over fences. Dismal effort at Haydock when last seen in November but comes in for consideration on the back of a couple of encouraging performances last year. No surprise to witness an improved showing.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

5
Present Value55
611-0OR: 128
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Kateson (11/8), Jammy George (11/4), Mr Clarkson (7/2), Present Value (8/1), Theligny (9/1), Jammin Masters (11/1)

Verdict

JAMMIN MASTERS can get off the mark for connections at the eighth time of asking over the larger obstacles following a number of near misses this time last year. The nine-year-old may have needed his comeback run at Lingfield earlier this month and can open his account in first-time cheekpieces for trainer Warren Greatrex. Mr Clarkson, can improve on a pleasing debut over fences earlier this month, Present Value for trainer Evan Williams and the highly tried Kateson should not be underestimated.
  1. Jammin Masters
  2. Mr Clarkson
  3. Kateson

Video Replay

