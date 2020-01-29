Meetings

17:45 Kempton Wed 29 January 2020

  • 32Red Handicap (Class 4)
  • 1m, Standard / Slow
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£6,469.002nd£1,925.003rd£962.004th£481.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 38.75sOff time:17:46:29
1
(6)
Trevithick21
59-9OR: 87D
25/1
T: B SmartJ: G Lee

His last success came 12 months ago at Newcastle (1m). Has been disappointing on his latest two appearances, including last time when he came back at the rear of five runners at Newcastle (1m). Needs to improve.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(2)
King's Slipper72
59-7OR: 85CD
3/1
T: C G CoxJ: A Kirby

A C&D winner here last April. Has been unable to follow that up since. He was seventh of 13 on his latest attempt at Wolverhampton (1m1½f). Is now back down to his last winning mark. Commands respect.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(5)
Masham Star57
69-6OR: 84D
25/1
T: M JohnstonJ: P J McDonald

Experienced gelding who has failed to beat a single rival in his last three outings, including at Wolverhampton (1m1½f) on his most recent appearance. Is down to a new career low mark but others appeal more.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
(4)
Merchant Of Venicep118
59-5OR: 83CD
9/4
T: J R FanshaweJ: B A Curtis

Has won over this C&D on two occasions. He went close to success last time at Chelmsford (1m) as he was just ¼L away in a tight finish when he was fourth of six. Remains off the same mark. Cheekpeices are on for the first time. One to consider.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(1)
Rangali Island18
49-3OR: 81CD
7/2
T: D M SimcockJ: Callum Shepherd

Scored over this C&D back in November, while last time out he was successful over this trip at Chelmsford by a short-head in a six runner field. Has gone up just 1lb in the weights. Leading contender to follow up.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(3)
Normal Norman12
69-1OR: 79CD
3/1
T: J RyanJ: Darragh Keenan (3)

Dual-purpose gelding who prevailed over this C&D three starts ago by 1L. Came home third of eight runners on his latest outing at Lingfield (1m2f) on the AW. Remains off the same mark. One for the shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Merchant Of Venice (9/4), King's Slipper (3/1), Normal Norman (3/1), Rangali Island (7/2), Trevithick (25/1), Masham Star (25/1)

Verdict

RANGALI ISLAND has been in good form recently with two wins from three starts, including a C&D victory. He can continue add to his tally off just a 1lb higher mark than his success at Chelmsford last time out. Merchant Of Venice has been running well recently without scoring and should be in the mix again at the finish, while Norman Norman is also a C&D who is good enough to be a strong challenger in this race.
  1. Rangali Island
  2. Merchant Of Venice
  3. Normal Norman

Video Replay

