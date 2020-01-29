17:45 Kempton Wed 29 January 2020
His last success came 12 months ago at Newcastle (1m). Has been disappointing on his latest two appearances, including last time when he came back at the rear of five runners at Newcastle (1m). Needs to improve.
A C&D winner here last April. Has been unable to follow that up since. He was seventh of 13 on his latest attempt at Wolverhampton (1m1½f). Is now back down to his last winning mark. Commands respect.
Experienced gelding who has failed to beat a single rival in his last three outings, including at Wolverhampton (1m1½f) on his most recent appearance. Is down to a new career low mark but others appeal more.
Has won over this C&D on two occasions. He went close to success last time at Chelmsford (1m) as he was just ¼L away in a tight finish when he was fourth of six. Remains off the same mark. Cheekpeices are on for the first time. One to consider.
Scored over this C&D back in November, while last time out he was successful over this trip at Chelmsford by a short-head in a six runner field. Has gone up just 1lb in the weights. Leading contender to follow up.
Dual-purpose gelding who prevailed over this C&D three starts ago by 1L. Came home third of eight runners on his latest outing at Lingfield (1m2f) on the AW. Remains off the same mark. One for the shortlist.
Betting
Forecast
Merchant Of Venice (9/4), King's Slipper (3/1), Normal Norman (3/1), Rangali Island (7/2), Trevithick (25/1), Masham Star (25/1)
Verdict
- Rangali Island
- Merchant Of Venice
- Normal Norman
