Meetings

16:00 Hereford Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
Abandoned
  • Eileen Bennett Memorial Open Hunters' Chase (Class 5)
  • 2m 4f 194y,
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£3,120.002nd£968.003rd£484.004th£242.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Bob And Coh1,t7
912-6OR: 148BFD
8/11
T: P F NichollsJ: Mr D Maxwell
Last RunWatch last race
2
Dieu Vivantt13
712-6OR: 122
10/1
T: J GuerrieroJ: Mr Ed Glassonbury (3)
Last RunWatch last race
3
Pass The Hatt290
1312-6OR: 127BFD
8/1
T: Miss S RipponJ: Miss S Rippon (7)
Last RunWatch last race
4
Red Devil Start52
1012-2OR: 108
25/1
T: Miss Emma RichardsJ: Mr Z Baker
Last RunWatch last race
5
Asangy324
812-0OR: 101
25/1
T: Richard EdwardsJ: Mr P Bryan (3)
Last RunWatch last race
6
Howld Your Whist45
911-12OR:
33/1
T: F HutsbyJ: Mr S Lee (7)
7
Kelvingrovet258
1011-12OR: 120WS
5/1
T: A B LeyshonJ: Mr Thomas M O'Brien
Last RunWatch last race
8
O Ceallaigh409
1111-12OR: 116
8/1
T: G HanmerJ: Mr W Biddick
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Bob And Co (8/11), Kelvingrove (5/1), O Ceallaigh (8/1), Pass The Hat (8/1), Dieu Vivant (10/1), Asangy (25/1), Red Devil Star (25/1), Howld Your Whist (33/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby