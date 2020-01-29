Next Race Off

Meetings
16:00 Hereford Wed 29 January 2020
Abandoned
- Eileen Bennett Memorial Open Hunters' Chase (Class 5)
- 2m 4f 194y,
- 8 Runners
- Winner£3,120.002nd£968.003rd£484.004th£242.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
Bob And Coh1,t7
912-6OR: 148BFD
8/11
2
Dieu Vivantt13
712-6OR: 122
10/1
3
Pass The Hatt290
1312-6OR: 127BFD
8/1
4
1012-2OR: 108
25/1
5
Asangy324
812-0OR: 101
25/1
6
911-12OR:
33/1
7
Kelvingrovet258
1011-12OR: 120WS
5/1
8
O Ceallaigh409
1111-12OR: 116
8/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Bob And Co (8/11), Kelvingrove (5/1), O Ceallaigh (8/1), Pass The Hat (8/1), Dieu Vivant (10/1), Asangy (25/1), Red Devil Star (25/1), Howld Your Whist (33/1)
