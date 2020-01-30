Meetings
00:19 Delta Downs Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
58-8OR: 85D
33/1
2
(2)
Why God13
78-8OR: 90D
4/1
3
(3)
98-8OR: 96D
7/1
4
(4)
58-11OR: 91D
4/9
5
(5)
Exton25
58-5OR: 82D
40/1
6
(6)
68-8OR: 94D
14/1
8
(8)
98-8OR: 91D
11/1
Non-Runners
7
(7)
Cavallotto12
78-8OR: 95
T: Karl BrobergJ: C J McMahon
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Buxterhooter (4/9), Cavallotto (3/1), Why God (4/1), Point Hope (7/1), Blue Bomber (11/1), Cookies Are Good (14/1), Blue Warrior (33/1), Exton (40/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
