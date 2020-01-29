Meetings

15:15 Cagnes-sur-Mer Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • De Vintimille Handicap
  • 7f 209y, Standard
  • 17 Runners
  • Winner€13,860.002nd€4,400.003rd€2,200.004th€1,540.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:15:38
1
(10)
Katdarv114
49-6OR:
4/1
T: F RossiJ: C Demuro
2
(15)
It's All A Dream318
49-5OR: D
20/1
T: A HollinsheadJ: C Lecoeuvre
3
(11)
Bob The Kingv14
49-4OR: D
9/2
T: F RossiJ: F Blondel
4
(13)
Carolingienb15
49-4OR:
5/1
T: F VermeulenJ: C Soumillon
5
(17)
High Cliffb30
49-4OR:
25/1
T: F VermeulenJ: K Barbaud (2)
6
(6)
Hot Summerv162
49-2OR:
12/1
T: Mme J BiaJ: S Pasquier
7
(8)
Glorious Emaraty15
49-1OR:
20/1
T: Mme G RarickJ: M Forest
8
(14)
Made To Order14
48-13OR:
40/1
T: M PitartJ: A Nicco (7)
9
(5)
Circle Of Hands14
48-12OR:
20/1
T: N CaulleryJ: S Chuette (7)
10
(16)
What Do You Sayb114
48-11OR:
20/1
T: H A PantallJ: J Guillochon
11
(12)
She's Still Mineb16
48-9OR:
25/1
T: S LabateJ: A Hamelin
12
(9)
The Last Spiritb9
48-9OR:
10/1
T: J M CapitteJ: M Guyon
13
(1)
Singasoumi14
48-9OR:
9/2
T: D&P Prod'hommeJ: E Hardouin
14
(4)
Andujarb34
48-8OR:
66/1
T: F BoualemJ: S Ruis
15
(3)
Brigantine14
48-7OR:
8/1
T: C EscuderJ: A Crastus
16
(7)
Lucky You14
48-6OR:
33/1
T: C&Y LernerJ: V Cheminaud
17
(2)
Sandy Dreamv9
48-5OR: CD
40/1
T: Mme R PhilipponJ: L Grosso (3)

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Katdar (4/1), Singasoumi (9/2), Bob The King (9/2), Carolingien (5/1), Brigantine (8/1), The Last Spirit (10/1), Hot Summer (12/1), Glorious Emaraty (20/1), What Do You Say (20/1), Circle Of Hands (20/1), It's All A Dream (20/1), She's Still Mine (25/1), High Cliff (25/1), Lucky You (33/1), Made To Order (40/1), Sandy Dream (40/1), Andujar (66/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

