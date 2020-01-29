Betting

Forecast

Katdar (4/1), Singasoumi (9/2), Bob The King (9/2), Carolingien (5/1), Brigantine (8/1), The Last Spirit (10/1), Hot Summer (12/1), Glorious Emaraty (20/1), What Do You Say (20/1), Circle Of Hands (20/1), It's All A Dream (20/1), She's Still Mine (25/1), High Cliff (25/1), Lucky You (33/1), Made To Order (40/1), Sandy Dream (40/1), Andujar (66/1)