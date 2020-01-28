Meetings

15:40 Newcastle Tue 28 January 2020

  • Equine Products Amateur Riders' Handicap Hurdle (Div 1) (Class 5)
  • 2m 6f, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£3,619.002nd£1,122.003rd£561.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:6m 2.9sOff time:15:40:45
1
Oscar Maguire28
712-0OR: 102BF
2/1
T: Olly MurphyJ: Mr James King

Stayed on strongly when shedding the maiden tag at Uttoxeter (2m7½f, good) in July; was narrowly beaten from a revised mark by the game Aniknam on return to action four weeks ago; key player despite a 2lb rise.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Show And Gop,t18
1111-12OR: 100
50/1
T: C GrantJ: Mr W Easterby

Veteran; seemingly in steady decline (once a reasonably proficient chaser for Henry De Bromhead); 100-1 when fourth of six to Instant Replay over fences at Sedgefield (2m3½f, soft) 18 days ago.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Aengust,v28
1011-12OR: 100
13/2
T: Jennie CandlishJ: Mr Lyall Hodgins (7)

Doesn't win very often but did make the frame (beaten 7L) at Hexham (2m7½f, heavy) on his penultimate start; has plenty of work to do with Oscar Maguire on New Year's Eve form at Uttoxeter.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Pinch Of Ginger24
911-11OR: 99C
4/1
T: D McCain JnrJ: Miss A McCain

Kept on strongly when beating What's The Scoop (runs earlier) over fences here (2m4f, soft) earlier this month - had previously been awarded a race at Catterick; can he exploit a much more favourable hurdles mark in his hat-trick bid?

Last RunWatch last race
5
Top Billingp26
1111-9OR: 97
33/1
T: N G RichardsJ: Miss Josie Elliot (7)

Now rated 1lb lower than when beating stablemate Western Rules by 6L at Carlisle (3m½f, heavy) in December 2018; ran far better than the bare finishing position implies at Ayr 26 days ago (form handsomely franked since).

Last RunWatch last race
6
Leverock Lass22
711-8OR: 96
8/1
T: T ReedJ: Mr Harrison Beswick

Sprung a 25-1 surprise when winning a mares' novices' hurdle at Ayr (2m4f+, good to soft) in January 2019; is probably flattered by that bare form with the 1-14f Queens Cave running deplorably; others readily preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
7
The Pine Martin47
1011-0OR: 88
33/1
T: Micky HammondJ: Mr J Waggott (7)

Productive for Micky Hammond at Hexham (2m, good) during the spring of 2017; off the track for 2½ years until reappearing here last month; his progress can only be monitored.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Seapointp47
610-13OR: 87
4/1
T: Miss J E FosterJ: Miss A Waugh

32-race maiden; was flattered by her proximity to the winner Starplex (made a stopping mistake at the final flight) over an extended 2m4f here (soft) 47 days ago; 2lb higher; holds realistic place prospects.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Shimba Hillsp,t15
910-8OR: 82
6/1
T: Mrs L HillJ: Miss Izzie Marshall (7)

Took advantage of a sharp ease in the weights when ploughing through the mud at Lingfield (2m3½f, heavy) a fortnight ago - beat the unexposed Little Red Lion by 4L; a 7lb rise is neither here nor there; second ever Newcastle runner for Lawney Hill.

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Oscar Maguire (2/1), Seapoint (4/1), Pinch Of Ginger (4/1), Shimba Hills (6/1), Aengus (13/2), Leverock Lass (8/1), The Pine Martin (33/1), Top Billing (33/1), Show And Go (50/1)

Verdict

Reasonably competitive for the grade with the southern-based raiders Oscar Maguire and SHIMBA HILLS book-ending the handicap. The former was narrowly beaten by the heavily supported and game Aniknam (beaten since) on his return to action at Uttoxeter on New Year's Eve, while the latter ploughed through the mud to beat an unexposed David Pipe-trained runner at Lingfield Park (2m3½f) a fortnight ago. The selection remains well-handicapped despite a 7lb rise and is a noteworthy Newcastle runner for the Oxon-based handler Lawney Hill (second ever runner at the track). Others worthy of consideration include the hat-trick seeking Pinch of Ginger and the 32-race maiden Seapoint.
  1. Shimba Hills
  2. Pinch Of Ginger
  3. Oscar Maguire

Video Replay

