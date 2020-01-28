15:40 Newcastle Tue 28 January 2020
Stayed on strongly when shedding the maiden tag at Uttoxeter (2m7½f, good) in July; was narrowly beaten from a revised mark by the game Aniknam on return to action four weeks ago; key player despite a 2lb rise.
Veteran; seemingly in steady decline (once a reasonably proficient chaser for Henry De Bromhead); 100-1 when fourth of six to Instant Replay over fences at Sedgefield (2m3½f, soft) 18 days ago.
Doesn't win very often but did make the frame (beaten 7L) at Hexham (2m7½f, heavy) on his penultimate start; has plenty of work to do with Oscar Maguire on New Year's Eve form at Uttoxeter.
Kept on strongly when beating What's The Scoop (runs earlier) over fences here (2m4f, soft) earlier this month - had previously been awarded a race at Catterick; can he exploit a much more favourable hurdles mark in his hat-trick bid?
Now rated 1lb lower than when beating stablemate Western Rules by 6L at Carlisle (3m½f, heavy) in December 2018; ran far better than the bare finishing position implies at Ayr 26 days ago (form handsomely franked since).
Sprung a 25-1 surprise when winning a mares' novices' hurdle at Ayr (2m4f+, good to soft) in January 2019; is probably flattered by that bare form with the 1-14f Queens Cave running deplorably; others readily preferred.
Productive for Micky Hammond at Hexham (2m, good) during the spring of 2017; off the track for 2½ years until reappearing here last month; his progress can only be monitored.
32-race maiden; was flattered by her proximity to the winner Starplex (made a stopping mistake at the final flight) over an extended 2m4f here (soft) 47 days ago; 2lb higher; holds realistic place prospects.
Took advantage of a sharp ease in the weights when ploughing through the mud at Lingfield (2m3½f, heavy) a fortnight ago - beat the unexposed Little Red Lion by 4L; a 7lb rise is neither here nor there; second ever Newcastle runner for Lawney Hill.
Betting
Forecast
Oscar Maguire (2/1), Seapoint (4/1), Pinch Of Ginger (4/1), Shimba Hills (6/1), Aengus (13/2), Leverock Lass (8/1), The Pine Martin (33/1), Top Billing (33/1), Show And Go (50/1)
Verdict
- Shimba Hills
- Pinch Of Ginger
- Oscar Maguire
