Verdict

Shimba Hills Pinch Of Ginger Oscar Maguire

Reasonably competitive for the grade with the southern-based raidersandbook-ending the handicap. The former was narrowly beaten by the heavily supported and game Aniknam (beaten since) on his return to action at Uttoxeter on New Year's Eve, while the latter ploughed through the mud to beat an unexposed David Pipe-trained runner at Lingfield Park (2m3½f) a fortnight ago. The selection remains well-handicapped despite a 7lb rise and is a noteworthy Newcastle runner for the Oxon-based handler Lawney Hill (second ever runner at the track). Others worthy of consideration include the hat-trick seekingand the 32-race maiden