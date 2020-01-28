Meetings

13:50 Down Royal Tue 28 January 2020

  • Molson Coors Rated Novice Hurdle
  • 2m 3f 120y, Soft (Yielding to Soft in places)
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner€9,600.002nd€3,200.003rd€1,600.004th€800.005th€480.006th€320.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 11.8sOff time:13:50:36
1
Carrigmoorna Pine24
711-10OR: 125
12/1
T: R TynerJ: P T Enright

Off the mark at just the third time of asking landing a Clonmel maiden hurdle in December before falling when challenging for the lead two flights from home at Cork; excellent chance if no worse the wear for that upset.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Opposites Attract33
611-10OR: CD
9/4
T: D A McLoughlinJ: C D Maxwell

Has made steady progress over hurdles culminating in a fine win over course and distance at the end of December; capable of improving again and should go very well.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Without Limitesb131
811-7OR: 122D
14/1
T: Miss E DoyleJ: J P O'Sullivan (7)

Won over hurdles on his first run for 12 months when landing a Gowran Park contest over 2m4f in October; pulled up last time out over fences; difficult to assess but has got ability.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Momus24
711-5OR: 120D
8/1
T: N MeadeJ: E Walsh (7)

Earlier progression appears to have leveled out, but a little early to be writing off just yet.; not the most fluent of jumpers and needs to iron out that problem before he can be considered solid betting material.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Fakirt30
511-4OR: 121
4/1
T: J P O'BrienJ: O R Brown (7)

French bumper winner who has shown promise in all four hurdles starts since joining this trainer winning last time out at Limerick over 2m; step up in trip a no concern and not without a chance if progressing again.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Our Friend59
511-4OR: 121D
8/1
T: P NolanJ: B J Cooper

Kept on well to win a maiden hurdle at Wexford in October but his limitations may have been exposed when placed but never threatened last time out at Fairyhouse; deserves another chance but may find a few too good.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Trevena31
511-3OR: 120
16/1
T: Peter FaheyJ: K C Sexton

Has been running well in maiden hurdle company without ever looking like getting her head in front; hard to see why she will be more capable in this better company.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Father Ailbe33
511-2OR: 119
25/1
T: G P CromwellJ: J M Moore

Returns to novice company after being given an unrealistic mark following a success at Limerick in November; not certain to stay this extra half mile but should run his race and experience counts for plenty.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Arahecan30
711-0OR: 115
12/1
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore

Was showing good promise in maiden hurdles (runner-up twice) before making a bad mistake at the final flight (when beaten) last time out at Limerick; could be capable of bouncing.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Millen To One30
611-0OR: 113
10/1
T: Francis J FloodJ: L P Dempsey

Fair efforts in maiden hurdles at Clonmel before Christmas earned him a crack at handicap company and nearly rewarded backers with a fine effort in second place at Leopardstown; more progress needed but holds every chance.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Stormy Judge31
510-12OR: 112
9/1
T: P A FahyJ: D E Mullins

Four-race maiden but posted a career best effort on his latest start in a Limerick 3m contest on heavy ground finishing second of 13 in December; another with fair claims in a wide-open contest.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

10
Gun Merchant18
711-0OR: 113
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Denwork611-711/2
T: J P O'BrienJ: Rachael Blackmore

Betting

Forecast

Opposites Attract (9/4), Fakir (4/1), Momus (8/1), Our Friend (8/1), Stormy Judge (9/1), Millen To One (10/1), Gun Merchant (10/1), Arahecan (12/1), Carrigmoorna Pine (12/1), Without Limites (14/1), Trevena (16/1), Father Ailbe (25/1)

Verdict

FAKIR did little wrong when winning last time out at Limerick and his trainer has reported this step up in trip should be no problem. If progressing again he may take all the beating in this interesting novice's event. Opposites Attract is on a upwards curve and did little wrong when winning last time out over course and distance. He will have plenty of supporters to follow up that victory. Carrigmoorna Pine could arguably have been coming into this race looking for a hat-trick but a fall close home last time out put paid to that. He had previously won well at Clonmel and look to have fair chance in this contest.
  1. Fakir
  2. Opposites Attract
  3. Carrigmoorna Pine

Video Replay

