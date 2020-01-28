Verdict

Fakir Opposites Attract Carrigmoorna Pine

did little wrong when winning last time out at Limerick and his trainer has reported this step up in trip should be no problem. If progressing again he may take all the beating in this interesting novice's event.is on a upwards curve and did little wrong when winning last time out over course and distance. He will have plenty of supporters to follow up that victory.could arguably have been coming into this race looking for a hat-trick but a fall close home last time out put paid to that. He had previously won well at Clonmel and look to have fair chance in this contest.