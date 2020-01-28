13:50 Down Royal Tue 28 January 2020
Off the mark at just the third time of asking landing a Clonmel maiden hurdle in December before falling when challenging for the lead two flights from home at Cork; excellent chance if no worse the wear for that upset.
Has made steady progress over hurdles culminating in a fine win over course and distance at the end of December; capable of improving again and should go very well.
Won over hurdles on his first run for 12 months when landing a Gowran Park contest over 2m4f in October; pulled up last time out over fences; difficult to assess but has got ability.
Earlier progression appears to have leveled out, but a little early to be writing off just yet.; not the most fluent of jumpers and needs to iron out that problem before he can be considered solid betting material.
French bumper winner who has shown promise in all four hurdles starts since joining this trainer winning last time out at Limerick over 2m; step up in trip a no concern and not without a chance if progressing again.
Kept on well to win a maiden hurdle at Wexford in October but his limitations may have been exposed when placed but never threatened last time out at Fairyhouse; deserves another chance but may find a few too good.
Has been running well in maiden hurdle company without ever looking like getting her head in front; hard to see why she will be more capable in this better company.
Returns to novice company after being given an unrealistic mark following a success at Limerick in November; not certain to stay this extra half mile but should run his race and experience counts for plenty.
Was showing good promise in maiden hurdles (runner-up twice) before making a bad mistake at the final flight (when beaten) last time out at Limerick; could be capable of bouncing.
Fair efforts in maiden hurdles at Clonmel before Christmas earned him a crack at handicap company and nearly rewarded backers with a fine effort in second place at Leopardstown; more progress needed but holds every chance.
Four-race maiden but posted a career best effort on his latest start in a Limerick 3m contest on heavy ground finishing second of 13 in December; another with fair claims in a wide-open contest.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Denwork
|6
|11-7
|11/2
|T: J P O'BrienJ: Rachael Blackmore
Betting
Forecast
Opposites Attract (9/4), Fakir (4/1), Momus (8/1), Our Friend (8/1), Stormy Judge (9/1), Millen To One (10/1), Gun Merchant (10/1), Arahecan (12/1), Carrigmoorna Pine (12/1), Without Limites (14/1), Trevena (16/1), Father Ailbe (25/1)
Verdict
- Fakir
- Opposites Attract
- Carrigmoorna Pine
