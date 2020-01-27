18:00 Wolverhampton Mon 27 January 2020
Was successful over this C&D on his debut on the track last month in an 11 runner field. He scored by ¾L after going off as the 15/8 favourite. Has to carry a penalty this time so he may need to find more. One for the shortlist again.
Has finished second on all three of his outings to date. His opening two runs came over this C&D. His last appearance was at Chelmsford (5f) on his first run back since being gelded. Leading contender on his return to this course.
Made a modest start to his career when he was seventh of 12 on the AW at Kempton (1m) on his debut. Was much better on his latest effort as he finished fourth of 10 over this C&D, beaten by just 1L. Remains open to improvement. Big player.
Acclamation gelding who was very expensive as a yearling but then cost just 23,000 gns last year. He is a half-brother to three winners, including Baileys Jubilee who scored over 5f as a two-year-old. Best to watch.
Has failed to beat a single rival in his two starts so far. He came home at the rear of eight runners on the turf at Southwell (1m7½f) on his debut. His last appearance was at this course (1m1½f) on the AW in an 11 runner field. Needs to improve.
Shamardal gelding whose dam was a winner over 1m1½f. Interesting from this leading yard on his debut run, especially if there is strong market confidence behind him ahead of the race.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|5
|Tiger Eye
|4
|8-11
|11/10
|Full Result
|T: J R FanshaweJ: George Wood
Betting
Forecast
Badayel (13/8), Brenbar (5/2), Snow Space (11/4), Sherpa Trail (8/1), Go On My Cocker (33/1), Its All Clover Now (200/1)
Verdict
- Brenbar
- Badayel
- Sherpa Trail
