Meetings

18:00 Wolverhampton Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Bombardier Golden Beer Novice Stakes (Class 5)
  • 7f 36y, Standard
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 29.34sOff time:18:02:33
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(5)
Sherpa Trail56
49-7OR: CD
8/1
T: Ed WalkerJ: L Morris

Was successful over this C&D on his debut on the track last month in an 11 runner field. He scored by ¾L after going off as the 15/8 favourite. Has to carry a penalty this time so he may need to find more. One for the shortlist again.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(4)
Badayelp9
49-2OR: 76
13/8
T: I FurtadoJ: Jason Hart

Has finished second on all three of his outings to date. His opening two runs came over this C&D. His last appearance was at Chelmsford (5f) on his first run back since being gelded. Leading contender on his return to this course.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
(1)
Brenbar44
49-2OR:
5/2
T: R VarianJ: J F Egan

Made a modest start to his career when he was seventh of 12 on the AW at Kempton (1m) on his debut. Was much better on his latest effort as he finished fourth of 10 over this C&D, beaten by just 1L. Remains open to improvement. Big player.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(3)
Go On My Cocker
49-2OR:
33/1
T: D ShawJ: T Eaves

Acclamation gelding who was very expensive as a yearling but then cost just 23,000 gns last year. He is a half-brother to three winners, including Baileys Jubilee who scored over 5f as a two-year-old. Best to watch.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(6)
Its All Clover Nowh14
59-2OR:
200/1
T: D ShawJ: Lewis Edmunds

Has failed to beat a single rival in his two starts so far. He came home at the rear of eight runners on the turf at Southwell (1m7½f) on his debut. His last appearance was at this course (1m1½f) on the AW in an 11 runner field. Needs to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(2)
Snow Space
49-2OR:
11/4
T: M JohnstonJ: J Fanning

Shamardal gelding whose dam was a winner over 1m1½f. Interesting from this leading yard on his debut run, especially if there is strong market confidence behind him ahead of the race.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
5Tiger Eye48-1111/10Full Result
T: J R FanshaweJ: George Wood

Betting

Forecast

Badayel (13/8), Brenbar (5/2), Snow Space (11/4), Sherpa Trail (8/1), Go On My Cocker (33/1), Its All Clover Now (200/1)

Verdict

BRENBAR was just a length away from the winner over this C&D last time out. He can improve on that showing to break his maiden at the third time of asking. Badayel looks to be the biggest danger as he has gone close over this C&D twice before so expect another big run, while Sherpa Trail scored over this C&D on his sole appearance to date so should be a big challenger, despite having to carry a penalty.
  1. Brenbar
  2. Badayel
  3. Sherpa Trail

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby