Meetings

16:00 Plumpton Mon 27 January 2020

  • Strong Flavours Catering Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)
  • 1m 7f 195y, Heavy
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£3,119.002nd£916.003rd£458.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 14.9sOff time:16:02:40
1
Bard Of Brittanyp116
611-12OR: 97BF
7/2
T: Miss S WestJ: M Goldstein

Likely to be given a patient ride once more, and has benefitted for the switch to this yard. Runs off the same mark that he finished fourth off at Warwick (2m; soft) last time and can be expected to go close once more.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Scrutinisep22
811-11OR: 96CD
5/1
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: Page Fuller (3)

Dual C&D winner before the turn of the year. However he is worse off at the weights with a few in here, and 4lb rise halted his progress when his hat-trick bid was foiled over C&D most recently.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Outrathb42
1011-9OR: 94D
7/1
T: Suzi BestJ: D A Jacob

Reopposes with Scrutinise on 4lb better terms after finishing second to that rival over C&D last time out. That was a fine effort considering his advancing years. Likely to be bang there again given how well he tends to run at this track.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Hymn And A Prayerh42
711-4OR: 89
7/1
T: Mrs F M ShawJ: David Noonan

Posted a respectable effort on seasonal return over C&D when fourth behind Scrutinise. 9lb better off with that rival, and likely to strip fitter so should reverse the form. Remains unexposed and a big run is expected.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Legal Ok203
811-3OR: 88BF
9/2
T: P YorkJ: Mr P York (5)

11-race maiden who has not ran over hurdles since October 2017 when pulled-up. Underwhelming the last twice, and his overall profile suggests he wants fast ground. Unlikely to get that, and has too much to prove to recommend him.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Sadma23
1111-2OR: 87BFD
10/3
T: Nick LampardJ: Edward Austin (7)

Vulnerable to improvers, but difficult to knock him when in such good form at the moment. Posted another consistent effort when third at Wincanton (1m7f; soft) last time. Mark remains unchanged and he is 9lb better off with Scrutinise. Solid chance.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Dream Baiet386
711-1OR: 86
10/1
T: M RobertsJ: T J O'Brien

Hasn't ran for over a year, but did run well when last seen over C&D in a slightly higher grade. Could be well-handicapped off a 4lb lower mark, and interesting to see what the market has to say about this maiden.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Devious Dicks Dameh41
510-7OR: 78
66/1
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: J M Davies

Handicap newcomer who has really struggled in novice company up to now. Likely to find this easier, but incredibly difficult to make a case for given the lack of encouragement/ability she has shown so far.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Mrs Jackt70
610-0OR: 70WS
50/1
T: Mrs L C JewellJ: Brendan Powell

Easy to rule out after being tailed-off in a seller over C&D when last seen in November. Has shown nothing to suggest she can figure to any notable degree in short career so far.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

4
Uae Soldier54
511-9OR: 94
T: P ButlerJ: Rex Dingle
7
Chinwag23
511-2OR: 87
T: N P MulhollandJ: R T Dunne

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Forecast

Sadma (10/3), Bard Of Brittany (7/2), Legal Ok (9/2), Scrutinise (5/1), Hymn And A Prayer (7/1), Outrath (7/1), Chinwag (7/1), Dream Baie (10/1), Uae Soldier (25/1), Mrs Jack (50/1), Devious Dicks Dame (66/1)

Verdict

A tricky contest to end proceedings, with the unexposed Chinwag one who should be towards the head of any shortlist. One who can't be ruled out is Bard Of Brittany given how well he has started life under his new trainer. Outrath loves it at this venue, and despite looking vulnerable for win purposes has excellent place claims, while Scrutinise is hard to enthuse over after he posted a below-par effort last time out. A tentative vote is given in favour of HYMN AND A PRAYER who is lightly raced and produced a promising return to action when fourth over C&D last month. He can build on that effort and record a first career success over hurdles.
  1. Hymn And A Prayer
  2. Outrath
  3. Bard Of Brittany

