16:00 Plumpton Mon 27 January 2020
Likely to be given a patient ride once more, and has benefitted for the switch to this yard. Runs off the same mark that he finished fourth off at Warwick (2m; soft) last time and can be expected to go close once more.
Dual C&D winner before the turn of the year. However he is worse off at the weights with a few in here, and 4lb rise halted his progress when his hat-trick bid was foiled over C&D most recently.
Reopposes with Scrutinise on 4lb better terms after finishing second to that rival over C&D last time out. That was a fine effort considering his advancing years. Likely to be bang there again given how well he tends to run at this track.
Posted a respectable effort on seasonal return over C&D when fourth behind Scrutinise. 9lb better off with that rival, and likely to strip fitter so should reverse the form. Remains unexposed and a big run is expected.
11-race maiden who has not ran over hurdles since October 2017 when pulled-up. Underwhelming the last twice, and his overall profile suggests he wants fast ground. Unlikely to get that, and has too much to prove to recommend him.
Vulnerable to improvers, but difficult to knock him when in such good form at the moment. Posted another consistent effort when third at Wincanton (1m7f; soft) last time. Mark remains unchanged and he is 9lb better off with Scrutinise. Solid chance.
Hasn't ran for over a year, but did run well when last seen over C&D in a slightly higher grade. Could be well-handicapped off a 4lb lower mark, and interesting to see what the market has to say about this maiden.
Handicap newcomer who has really struggled in novice company up to now. Likely to find this easier, but incredibly difficult to make a case for given the lack of encouragement/ability she has shown so far.
Easy to rule out after being tailed-off in a seller over C&D when last seen in November. Has shown nothing to suggest she can figure to any notable degree in short career so far.
Sadma (10/3), Bard Of Brittany (7/2), Legal Ok (9/2), Scrutinise (5/1), Hymn And A Prayer (7/1), Outrath (7/1), Chinwag (7/1), Dream Baie (10/1), Uae Soldier (25/1), Mrs Jack (50/1), Devious Dicks Dame (66/1)
- Hymn And A Prayer
- Outrath
- Bard Of Brittany
