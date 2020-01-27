Meetings

13:30 Plumpton Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Place Settings Equipment Hire Maiden Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 1m 7f 195y, Heavy
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£4,094.002nd£1,202.003rd£601.004th£301.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 10.1sOff time:13:32:25
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Cap Du Mathant31
511-4OR: 127
8/11
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Has shown promise on all three starts since joining this yard, and is the one to beat on the strength of his third to Harry Senior at Chepstow (2m3f; heavy) last month. Will be tough to beat.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Chasamax77
511-4OR:
9/4
T: N J HendersonJ: Nico de Boinville

Form of his recent second on hurdles debut at Kempton (2m; good) to the potentially above-average Tea Clipper has since been franked. That was back in November, and he hasn't been seen since so may have suffered a niggle. Major player.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Funambule Sivola44
511-4OR: 121
11/1
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: Charlie Deutsch

French recruit who represents a yard who tend to do well with purchases from across the pond. However, he would need to show marked improvement to feature after finishing tailed-off at Hereford (2m3f; soft) last month on seasonal/stable debut.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Hit The Rocks42
511-4OR:
11/2
T: G L MooreJ: Joshua Moore

Failed to trouble the front two (who pulled well clear) on stable/hurdles debut for this yard over C&D last month. That was still encouraging, and it will be interesting to see how much he improves given that was his first run in three months.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Castlegrace Rosep153
510-11OR: WS
20/1
T: O SherwoodJ: L P Aspell

Pulled-up on rules debut back in November, and then finished a distant sixth on hurdles debut at Leicester (2m4f; heavy). Drops back in trip, and is well-related so isn't one to completely give up on yet. Place claims.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Queen Among Kings7
610-11OR:
125/1
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: Page Fuller (3)

Sent off at 100-1 when making hurdles debut over C&D last week. Finished sixth but was beaten a long way and a similar story looks likely. Record in point-to-points was poor (0-8), and she looks to have an unenviable task on her hands.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Sparkling Dawnb56
810-11OR: D
66/1
T: J FarrellyJ: M G Nolan

Yet to win in four starts over hurdles, and she suffered a heavy defeat when last seen over 2m4f at this track on her seasonal return. Not seen for 56 days since then which is concerning. Can be confidently ruled out.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Fume16
410-7OR:
40/1
T: G L MooreJ: J E Moore

Virtually tailed-off on second hurdles start at Kempton (2m; good to soft) earlier this month on debut for this yard. This looks as competitive as that race on paper and he will be more interesting when switched to handicaps.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Royal Dancer59
410-7OR:
50/1
T: S KirkJ: M D Grant

Showed ability at a very low level on the flat (OR 52). Is now sent hurdling, but his profile suggests he would appreciate faster ground. Decent standard to aim at on debut, and he should be opposed unless the market speaks positively for him.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

3
Dubai Key42
611-4OR: -
T: N P MulhollandJ: R T Dunne

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Cap Du Mathan (8/11), Chasamax (9/4), Hit The Rocks (11/2), Funambule Sivola (11/1), Castlegrace Rose (20/1), Fume (40/1), Royal Dancer (50/1), Sparkling Dawn (66/1), Dubai Key (100/1), Queen Among Kings (125/1)

Verdict

Hit The Rocks would be an unlikely winner but has solid place claims judged on the basis of his effort over C&D recently. However, this looks a match race between Chasamax and CAP DU MATHAN. The former must prove he handles softer ground (only raced on good before), but should be bang there after bumping into an unbeaten rival on hurdles debut. However, ready preference is for the latter who possesses the stronger form after he finished third behind the exciting Harry Senior who won a graded novice hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday. Dropped into calmer waters, Paul Nicholls' French recruit can shed his maiden tag at the sixth attempt.
  1. Cap Du Mathan
  2. Chasamax
  3. Hit The Rocks

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
15/8
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
15/8
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
9/2
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
11/2
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
6/1
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
25/1
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
33/1
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
66/1
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
100/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby