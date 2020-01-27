13:30 Plumpton Mon 27 January 2020
Has shown promise on all three starts since joining this yard, and is the one to beat on the strength of his third to Harry Senior at Chepstow (2m3f; heavy) last month. Will be tough to beat.
Form of his recent second on hurdles debut at Kempton (2m; good) to the potentially above-average Tea Clipper has since been franked. That was back in November, and he hasn't been seen since so may have suffered a niggle. Major player.
French recruit who represents a yard who tend to do well with purchases from across the pond. However, he would need to show marked improvement to feature after finishing tailed-off at Hereford (2m3f; soft) last month on seasonal/stable debut.
Failed to trouble the front two (who pulled well clear) on stable/hurdles debut for this yard over C&D last month. That was still encouraging, and it will be interesting to see how much he improves given that was his first run in three months.
Pulled-up on rules debut back in November, and then finished a distant sixth on hurdles debut at Leicester (2m4f; heavy). Drops back in trip, and is well-related so isn't one to completely give up on yet. Place claims.
Sent off at 100-1 when making hurdles debut over C&D last week. Finished sixth but was beaten a long way and a similar story looks likely. Record in point-to-points was poor (0-8), and she looks to have an unenviable task on her hands.
Yet to win in four starts over hurdles, and she suffered a heavy defeat when last seen over 2m4f at this track on her seasonal return. Not seen for 56 days since then which is concerning. Can be confidently ruled out.
Virtually tailed-off on second hurdles start at Kempton (2m; good to soft) earlier this month on debut for this yard. This looks as competitive as that race on paper and he will be more interesting when switched to handicaps.
Showed ability at a very low level on the flat (OR 52). Is now sent hurdling, but his profile suggests he would appreciate faster ground. Decent standard to aim at on debut, and he should be opposed unless the market speaks positively for him.
Betting
Forecast
Cap Du Mathan (8/11), Chasamax (9/4), Hit The Rocks (11/2), Funambule Sivola (11/1), Castlegrace Rose (20/1), Fume (40/1), Royal Dancer (50/1), Sparkling Dawn (66/1), Dubai Key (100/1), Queen Among Kings (125/1)
Verdict
- Cap Du Mathan
- Chasamax
- Hit The Rocks
